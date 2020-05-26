Graduation looked a little different this year for the class of 2020 — but at least there was a public ceremony.

Public to the extent that graduates, limited guests, administration and staff attended ceremonies. There had been doubt until the final weeks of school whether any ceremonies could be held at all because of worries about coronavirus.

North Dakota issued guidance May 7 that school property can be used for graduation ceremonies since public schools here have been closed since mid-March to control spread

