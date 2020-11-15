The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an accident that occurred Friday, Nov. 13. The accident happened on 78th Street, a half mile east of 161th Avenue.

Matthew White, 30, from Grand Forks, North Dakota, was the driver of the vehicle. He was traveling east and oncoming traffic caused him to veer off the roadway. White’s vehicle struck an embankment and the airbags were deployed. White was not wearing a seatbelt and was injured. He was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo and his injuries currently remain unknown, the release states.

The Wyndmere Fire Department, Wyndmere Ambulance and Barney Fire Department responded to the scene.

An investigation of the incident is ongoing.

