Grant grows Ag program
The mobile meat lab, pictured, is designed to teach students inside the space. The produce lab will allow equipment to be removed and used in another setting. This will allow for more students to learn from the lab at a single time.

 News Monitor file photo

School isn’t just math and reading. A lot of classes center around skills and interests that can help students decide to go into different fields. This is the focus of agriculture education. Ag teachers, like Desi Severance at Wyndmere Public School, work to teach students about farming, woodworking and food processing.

“We have chickens, so I will take the students out to get chicken eggs before they freeze. During the winter, we spend a lot more time in the mechanic shop and do woodworking kind of stuff,” Severance said.



