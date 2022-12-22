Grant grows Ag program

The mobile meat lab, pictured, is designed to teach students inside the space. The produce lab will allow equipment to be removed and used in another setting. This will allow for more students to learn from the lab at a single time.
School isn’t just math and reading. A lot of classes center around skills and interests that can help students decide to go into different fields. This is the focus of agriculture education. Ag teachers, like Desi Severance at Wyndmere Public School, work to teach students about farming, woodworking and food processing.
“We have chickens, so I will take the students out to get chicken eggs before they freeze. During the winter, we spend a lot more time in the mechanic shop and do woodworking kind of stuff,” Severance said.
Things like raising chickens and mechanical work can take a lot of funding in order to keep running. That is where grants come in. With the help of grants, Severance has been able to start an apiary, have a garden, have shop equipment and more for students to use and learn from.
“Grants are definitely an important part of making sure our programs can continue,” Severance said.
This week, Severance was awarded her largest grant yet. A $15,000 grant from the CHS-Foundation was awarded to Severance to help her in creating a mobile produce lab.
The grant was part of CHS’s 75-year anniversary grant program in which the organization gave out $75,000 in grants to teachers in the area they serve who they think are making an impact in agricultural education.
“I was at a professional development conference sitting in on a session on available grants. It was mentioned so I made a note of it. I threw my hat in the ring and was pretty excited to get selected,” Severance said.
When Severance was notified about her selection as a top three finalist to be a recipient of the grant, she was at another conference. Being unable to accept the grant in person, the ag teacher at Edgeley stepped in to accept it on her behalf.
This was in part because of how close-knit local agriculture programs are, according to Severance. It is also due to the grant’s benefits to surrounding communities.
Being a mobile produce lab, it will travel among up to eight communities, including Wyndmere, Lidgerwood and Wahpeton. In total, the lab would serve around 150 area students, according to Severance.
The produce lab would act similarly to the current meat lab program that has been set up. While the meat lab teaches students meat processing skills, like butchering and knife cleaning, the produce lab will focus on skills like dehydrating, making preserves and juicing fresh produce.
“For me, this project is really about bridging the gap between the past, the heritage of processing food that was passed down to me, and looking ahead at how food is processed on the large scale. Maybe inspire them to look at careers in food production,” Severance said.
Coordinating the lab between so many schools takes a lot of work from Severance, who is acting as the lead teacher on the lab, and a lot of cleanup.
The $15,000 awarded by CHS will cover most, if not all of the expenses associated with the produce lab. Severance plans to start purchasing supplies and equipment shortly after Christmas.