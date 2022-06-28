Gregor's benefit

Lauren Gregor is going to be a senior in high school next year, she loves her lizard and her close family, and soon, she expects to be cancer free.
Gregor was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in December of last year. Since then, she has been undergoing treatment for it. As of now, no live cancer cells have been detected, however she will not be considered cancer-free until a check in September.
In order to help pay for the costs, the Gregor family is hosting a benefit for Lauren on July 15 at the Hughes Shelter in Wahpeton’s Chahinkapa Park.
While the benefit has come after the majority of Gregor’s treatment, organizers wanted her to be able to attend.
“It was really important that Lauren was there. We have a really close family on both sides. They all wanted Lauren to be there. They put it off until treatment was done,” Lauren Gregor’s mother, Sara Krump, said.
The benefit will include not only the chance to say hi to Lauren Gregor, it will also feature raffles, a meal, and Lauren’s cousin Brenden Davis working as a DJ.
Items available through raffle include purses, guns and NDSU gear. The food at the event is donated by Prante’s and includes a pulled pork meal.
“It has been overwhelming, the generosity and kindness the community has shown. People kept finding us and asking if we needed meals or how they could help. Our community is amazing, people are just so kind,” Krump said.
When Gregor was first diagnosed, her mother saw it as a relief.
“We had been doctoring for two years. We were exhausted. We knew all of her symptoms, we just didn’t know what was causing it,” Krump said.
After moving from doctor to doctor trying to figure things out, they finally got a diagnosis in December 2021.
“They told us it was rare. Lauren and I were in tears, I looked at her and was like ‘we have an answer.’ I thought she was going to die in front of me with no answers and we finally had an answer,” Krump said.
Since the diagnosis, Gregor has been able to fight back against the cancer. Currently there are no living cancer cells in her body, however in order to confirm that she has beat the disease a three month checkup in September will be required.
“I just want to say thank you for all of the support, love and kindness our communities have shown,” Krump said.
