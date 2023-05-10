Griffin, nearly 50-year firefighter, honored by Dwight department

From left, Lieutenant Max Glueckert, retiring Dwight Volunteer Fire Department member Vaughn Griffin and Dwight Fire Chief Luke Kasowski check out the engraved fire axe Griffin received as one of his retirement presents.

 Frank Stanko • News Monitor

Members of the Dwight Volunteer Fire Department, Dwight, North Dakota, unanimously voted Saturday, May 6 to retire No. 20.

No. 20 belongs to Vaughn Griffin, who spent nearly a half-century with the department. Griffin, 68, retired earlier this spring, capping service that lasted from 1972-74 and 1976 onward.

'The amount of knowledge and experience that we’re losing is incredible,' Dwight Fire Chief Luke Kasowski, not pictured, said about the retirement of Vaughn Griffin.


