Griffin, nearly 50-year firefighter, honored by Dwight department

Members of the Dwight Volunteer Fire Department, Dwight, North Dakota, unanimously voted Saturday, May 6 to retire No. 20.
No. 20 belongs to Vaughn Griffin, who spent nearly a half-century with the department. Griffin, 68, retired earlier this spring, capping service that lasted from 1972-74 and 1976 onward.
“The amount of knowledge and experience that we’re losing is incredible,” Dwight Fire Chief Luke Kasowski said Saturday.
Griffin’s retirement was honored during the fire department’s annual appreciation party, held at Terrace Lanes in Wahpeton. Prior to the event, Griffin spoke about what inspired his retirement.
“Most bigger fire departments have a mandatory retirement age of 60,” Griffin said. “We’ve never enforced that. Dwight is a smaller town, but it’s a larger firefighting district. Because of that, I felt the need to hang around a little bit. I have had both of my shoulders replaced in the last eight months, though.”
Vaughn Griffin is not the only member of his family retiring from fire department responsibilities. Wife Wendy Griffin was honored by the members of the Dwight Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, receiving presents including a wishing well. Partygoers joked that assembling the well would give Vaughn something to do in his retirement.
The fire department has grown so much over the years, Vaughn Griffin said. More people are able to be helped or taking part in the helping.
“I was still driving a truck and helping direct traffic at highway accident scenes. We have a lot of good, young firefighters, men and women. We have emergency responders and skilled individuals. I just feel that it’s a good time to step back,” Griffin said.
Compassionate, skilled professionals were among the people recognized Saturday by Chief Kasowski and Lieutenant Max Glueckert. The appreciation party acknowledged two lifesaving events in 2022. In both cases, CPR made the difference.
“It’s incredible to have a year like we had,” Kasowski said. “You don’t know how many people you’ll end up saving, so to have two saves thanks to CPR is amazing.”
Looking back on his career, Griffin recalled house fires and highway accidents, moments nobody wants to experience.
“When that happens, we do what we do. I’m proud of the department and where they are now from when I joined. Look at how we respond to a call now from what it was then. It used to be that a phone call had to be made to someone’s house and then they had to go to respond. The technology now means that the response time has changed dramatically. The better technology and the equipment are changes that are just amazing to me,” Griffin said.
Vaughn Griffin is one of several members of a firefighting family. His son Wade is a current Dwight firefighter. Two other sons, Josh, West Fargo, North Dakota, and Nathan, rural Wahpeton, had previously served with the department.
“We’ve had my three sons and my father, Cleo, but not all at the same time,” Vaughn said. “I grew up in Wyndmere, where dad had been on the department there for many years. I grew up watching the gentlemen in Wyndmere, and I suppose most little boys want to grow up to be a fireman. Dad ended up going from the Wyndmere department to Dwight.”
Fast forward to last Saturday in Wahpeton, when Vaughn Griffin earned four presents. They included the retirement of his number, 48 special coins for his 48 years of service, and his last helmet, signed by all of the department members.
“It’s not dirty,” Vaughn said, joking about the amount of black ink on the yellow plastic.
There was also an engraved fire axe.
“From the Dwight Rural Fire Department, for 48 years, to Vaughn Griffin,” Kasowski said.