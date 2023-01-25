Haberman selected Poetry Champion
Sophomore McKinlee Haberman was selected as Poetry Out Loud Champion for Wyndmere. At the start of 2023, her own poetry was selected for an honorable mention by the Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards.

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

Poetry is a powerful thing. When it is shared, whether spoken or written, it can inspire. It can entertain. It has the power to change hearts and minds. For 2023 Wyndmere Poetry Out Loud champion, sophomore McKinnlee Haberman, poetry is a way to express herself. Through poetry, Haberman is able to discuss difficult topics and make herself understood.

“It is a way to express myself. I could tell you how I am feeling, or I could describe it. When I describe it you can understand it better than if I were to just say, I feel depressed or I feel really happy,” Haberman said.



