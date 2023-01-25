Haberman selected Poetry Champion

Poetry is a powerful thing. When it is shared, whether spoken or written, it can inspire. It can entertain. It has the power to change hearts and minds. For 2023 Wyndmere Poetry Out Loud champion, sophomore McKinnlee Haberman, poetry is a way to express herself. Through poetry, Haberman is able to discuss difficult topics and make herself understood.
“It is a way to express myself. I could tell you how I am feeling, or I could describe it. When I describe it you can understand it better than if I were to just say, I feel depressed or I feel really happy,” Haberman said.
The Poetry Out Loud competition is a nationwide event that allows students to express themselves through poetry. Each year schools across the country hold recital competitions to select a champion. Those champions then go to compete at the state level. State champions then get the chance to compete nationally.
“I think it is really important because it gives students who don’t get an opportunity to shine in different areas at school their stage. The spoken word is something they study through their English classes. Being able to perform in front of an audience gives them an extra edge I think,” Wyndmere librarian and Poetry Out Loud Coordinator Jennifer Manstrom said.
The competition in Wyndmere, Tuesday, Jan. 24, brought the classroom winners together to compete for the school title. Each class, seventh grade through seniors, held their own competition to see who would represent them at the school level.
Wyndmere has been participating in Poetry Out Loud school-wide for three years. For the past 15 years, the school has allowed students to participate, though it was not yet a school-wide event.
For the competition poets are allowed to choose any poem they like. Different categories are provided to help students focus their choices. Categories include poems about love, weather, ethnic background and more.
“Some choose based on length. Not so much the competitors today, I think they were finding something that fit with their personality or something they think they could perform well,” Manstrom said.
Junior high performers compete against each other for the same title, though they perform only one poem and do not go to state. At the seventh and eighth grade level, the winner was Loretta Quam.
Haberman, like the other high school competitors, performed two poems at the contest. The first poem was “Coy Mistress” by Annie Finch. The second was “God’s Secretary” by R.S. Gwynn. “God’s Secretary” is about a woman who works for God yet has never seen them and doesn’t understand why, though she keeps working.
“I understand that I don’t know what God wants me to do and I don’t know God’s plan. I lost my little brother when I was in the fifth grade and it made me not really trust him. This poem is about his secretary who has to trust that she is actually working for someone, though she has never seen his face or any proof at all,” Haberman said.
All of the participants were awarded a Target gift card, Haberman was additionally awarded a plaque and a Barnes and Noble gift card. With the selection as school champion Haberman will be able to go to Bismarck to compete at the state level.
In North Dakota, approximately 25 schools participate in Poetry Out Loud, each will be sending their best to the competition.
“I’m nervous, very nervous. There are kids from bigger schools. I am mostly excited about the Barnes and Noble gift card, I am a bookaholic,” Haberman said.