Hanging up his keys
Between the cafeteria and the boiler room sits the custodian's office sits. Smykowski's office is filled with tools and parts but it is missing its long time custodian. 

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

For 22 years the sounds of jingling keys, a floor scrubber passing by and children shouting “Hi Randy” filled the halls of Wyndmere Public School. Nearly every day for over two decades, Randy Smykowski would be at the school fixing or cleaning something in order to make sure things ran smoothly.

Smykowski first took the job when his daughters were little and just starting school at Wyndmere. He thought it would be great if he got to see his children almost all day. Eventually his daughters grew up, graduated and moved away, but Smykowski stayed at the school.



