Hanging up his keys

For 22 years the sounds of jingling keys, a floor scrubber passing by and children shouting “Hi Randy” filled the halls of Wyndmere Public School. Nearly every day for over two decades, Randy Smykowski would be at the school fixing or cleaning something in order to make sure things ran smoothly.
Smykowski first took the job when his daughters were little and just starting school at Wyndmere. He thought it would be great if he got to see his children almost all day. Eventually his daughters grew up, graduated and moved away, but Smykowski stayed at the school.
Now, after his daughters had left, Smykowski decided it was his time to retire. Much of the work required for the job was becoming difficult for him.
“It was getting a little bit harder for me to get into the Bobcat and do certain jobs. My health isn’t the greatest. I always thought that when the day comes when I can’t do my job 100%, it is time to leave,” Smykowski said.
While Smykowski always wanted to put 100% into his work, sometimes he ended up putting in a great deal more. Between the mornings when he woke up at 3 a.m. to clear the parking lot, the late nights after games and the weekends spent fixing drinking fountains and lights, Smykowski and his red truck could be found at the school more often than not.
“Even when he would say he is taking a day off he would be in. [He would say] ‘Oh I don’t have to be in Fargo until 9 (a.m.) so I can do this and this,’” Wyndmere lunch lady Christine Busche said.
Smykowski’s dedication to the school did not go unnoticed. Nearly everyone he worked with saw the effort he put into making the school building run as well as possible.
“He has always been wonderful to work with and will drop anything he is doing to help. If something was broken in the shop and I needed assistance, he was there,” agriculture education teacher Desi Severance said.
For Smykowski, it was the children that kept him working. The relationships he built with everyone in the school were on clear display as passing classes of young children would greet him with waves, smiles and questions about what he was fixing.
“Seeing the kids every day, that was probably the best part. And the school staff, they have always been really good. But the kids are the best,” Smykowski said.
The school is still adjusting to missing one of the most consistent staff members, someone who understood the inner workings of the school, someone who could tell you what was broken just by listening to it.
“There are lots of little tricks he had to make things work. He would just know that sound and say ‘oh that’s this.' It is going to be [tough for] the new person just to get used to those little quirks that everyone has,” second grade teacher Heidi Foertsch said.
Smykowski spent two decades at the school, and even though he wasn’t a student, he learned plenty of things. According to Smykowski, he learned how to understand and work with students, patience and how to work with a wide range of people.
“He stayed positive, he had a smile on his face. If I asked something of him, he was willing to do it, whether it was hour number one or hour number 12 of him doing it. Just that hard work,” sixth grade teacher Todd Hosford said.
Now in retirement, Smykowski plans to spend more time doing the things he loves like woodworking or working on lawnmowers. If he gets too bored he has even considered taking up a part-time job to keep his hard-working hands busy. But most importantly, with plenty of free time, Smykowski plans to drive up to Jamestown in order to visit his daughters there.