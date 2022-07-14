Hankinson appoints new mayor

Adam Ward was selected as the new mayor of Hankinson at a special meeting held by the city council. Ward was elected to the council in the June 14 election. This would have been Ward's first term on the council.
Adam Ward was selected unanimously as the next mayor of Hankinson Wednesday, July 13. The city council made the decision at a special meeting.
During the June 14 elections, no candidate had filed for the position of mayor. Former Mayor Loren Hovel won the election by write-in ballots, but declined the position. This left Hankinson without a mayor.
With Ward selected as mayor, there will be a 15-day period in which the Hankinson electorate may ask for a special election to be conducted. If 5% of the electorate in the city decide that they would like to petition for a special election, one would be held. The 5% is determined by the number of voters in the last general election.
After the 15-day period expires, if no petition is made, Ward will officially become mayor.
At the meeting, a brief period of discussion was held where multiple council members stated that they could take the position if no one else would. The discussion ended when Ward volunteered.
“I guess I would be willing to do it. I would have liked to have a little bit of time on the council. I am willing to step up to move forward with the mayor position,” Ward said during the meeting.
After the meeting, Ward expressed his desire to keep things moving forward as a reason for volunteering for the position.
“I knew we needed to move forward and I knew it was going to be a struggle. I wanted to do what was in the best interest of the city. If nobody else was willing to, I was willing to take it on,” Ward said.
Ward’s current seat on the council will become open. Anyone interested in filling the position on the city council will be required to file a statement of interest with the city.
While no deadline is in place for finding a replacement, the city council hopes to select a new member at their Aug. 1 meeting, or as soon as possible.
In his new position Ward hopes to start things off by making a plan for the future.
“I would like to start out with figuring out a good three year plan and maybe a five year plan. I want to see this city progressing,” Ward said.
