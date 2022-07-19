Hankinson approves co-op

The Hankinson School Board voted unanimously to accept the co-op proposal for girls basketball sent to them by the Wyndmere-Lidgerwood co-op.
The decision came partway through the first of two meetings held by the school board on Monday, July 18.
Attendance for the meeting was up when compared to previous meetings. Multiple board members noted the higher attendance being a result of community interest in the decision.
Before the decision was made, the board allowed the public to provide comments and hold a discussion.
During the discussion, Hankinson Superintendent Chad Benson expressed his frustration with the lack of participation, saying that the school had enough girls to support a team and it was unfortunate that they weren’t going out to play.
A sharp drop in participation numbers this year has made it so the school has just one student from grades 9-12 who would like to play.
Benson provided the board with a set of girls basketball participation estimates. The estimations were based on participation in grades 5-8. In these estimates, a varsity team would not be able to be fielded until 2025 at the earliest.
Benson believes the low participation rate may last even longer. The estimate did not take into account the number of girls who drop the program as they get older. Benson believes it is most likely that only half of the current participants would remain in the sport through high school.
If half of all participants were to drop out of the program by 2026, only nine students would remain in the program, and only six would be in the grades 9-12 group.
Various reasons were suggested for why participation may be low, including natural interest loss, not starting students young enough and losing against teams with more resources and talent.
“If we had a three-class system years ago we might not be having this problem because some of these girls might still be playing,” Benson said.
Many believe a three-class system could allow for more matchups between teams.
A poll was sent out to the community to ask for their opinions on the possibility of co-oping. Out of the 60 respondents, 56.9% responded that they would prefer a co-op while 43.1% responded that they would rather run a c-squad program.
A c-squad program would include junior high players as the bulk of the team. While it would allow for the team to remain the Hankinson Pirates, it would come with some concerns. Fewer games, students playing against older opponents and the possibility of burnout made some people skeptical of using a c-squad.
A final vote was taken by the board and it was decided that Hankinson would accept the proposal from Wyndmere-Lidgerwood.
Also at the first of two meetings was the approval of the monthly balance sheet and the appointment of Aaron Medenwaldt to the school board. Medenwaldt was appointed to fill the vacancy left after it was found that former school board member Jennifer Mauch lived outside of the district.
After appointing Medenwaldt, the board adjourned the 2021-22 school board.
The second meeting began immediately after the first. It marked the first meeting of the 2022-23 school board.
Discussed at the meeting was:
- Organizational structures
- Future meeting dates
- Fees and pricing for school year activities
- The Hankinson Innovation Academy
