Hankinson approves co-op
Buy Now

After last years Basketball season, four of the Hankinson Girls Basketball team's five starters graduated. A drop in interest left only one student wanting to play next season. The Hankinson School Boards decision to accept Wyndmere-Lidgerwood's Co-op offer will allow her to play.

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Hankinson School Board voted unanimously to accept the co-op proposal for girls basketball sent to them by the Wyndmere-Lidgerwood co-op.

The decision came partway through the first of two meetings held by the school board on Monday, July 18.



Tags

Load comments