At this time of year, every year, students get excited to finish their last day of school. Students have finished their finals and teachers finished grading, another school year done. Hankinson Public School has seen plenty of last days of school, 100 of them to be exact.
In celebration of the Hankinson Public School building’s 100th birthday, the school put on a celebration on Wednesday, May 18. Students and their families were welcomed to a picnic hosted by the school’s staff and faculty.
“One of our goals this year was to work on our school culture. And to work on our school culture we want to involve more student engagement, more family engagement, and more family oriented activities, to finish the year this year we are doing an end of the year picnic, it coincides with the anniversary of the school,” Hankinson Elementary principal Anne Biewer said.
Hundreds of people showed up to enjoy the festivities, though counting the exact number was difficult if not impossible. The last time the school hosted a picnic they tried estimating the number of people based off of the food eaten, though this had a few issues.
“We can’t keep track of the food because the kids are so excited they don’t eat. When we say it is time to shut down then they come and eat. They are too busy playing. That is how we tried to track it last time but it didn’t work,” Biewer said.
This was the first time that the school has hosted a picnic, however, the past few years have not seen a picnic held since the pandemic.
“This is the second time we have done this, we did it three or four years ago. We sat down and worked off notes from that one,” Biewer said.
This year a lot of effort was put into the event in the hopes of making something that could return in the future.
“I would like to make it a yearly event. We will do it again if we can make it work financially. It is really good for the staff to interact with the families of their students,” Biewer said.
Four bounce houses were rented from Ottertail Inflatables. A large slide for kids to bounce down, a bounce house filled with foam balls and two obstacle courses. Alongside the inflatables guests were able to enjoy prize drawings for candy, cornhole and fresh grilled brats.
“We have done this a couple times where we had bouncy houses and a celebration for the kids. We are combining it now with the birthday of our school building,” Hankinson superintendent Chad Benson said.
The 100 year old building has been expanded on since it was first built. The original three story school building still operates as a part of the school. It is a home to elementary and high school classes and administrative facilities.
The old building was under construction in 1921 and students were able to start learning there that fall. It was in 1922 that the first last day of school happened. Now 100 years later the school still stands and its most recent last day of school brought with it quite a bit of excitement.
