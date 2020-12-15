The Hankinson City Council denied a number of tax abatement requests during a formal abatement hearing on Monday, Dec. 7.
Thirty-six abatement requests were made; 33 by the Hankinson Community Development Corporation (CDC), two by Lincoln State Bank and one by John Dyste, owner of the Miller’s Fresh Foods building and property.
One of the abatement requests by the CDC was for a parcel of land no longer owned by the CDC.
The abatement applications made by the CDC were for lots in the Prairie Pines development in Hankinson. Sandy Fossum, director of tax equalization at the Richland County Assessor's Office, recommended the properties be assessed at $1 per square foot, citing five lot sales ranging from $1.06 - $1.76 per square foot.
“While the value increases are not popular, they do reflect the market that is being created by the CDC itself,” Fossum said.
Lincoln State Bank requested the assessment of their Hankinson property be reduced by $177,500. The property’s true and full value has been assessed at $631,868 in 2020, according to tax documents from the Richland County assessor's office. The true and full value includes land and buildings on the land.
The parcel was last assessed in 2009. The value was assessed at $351,900 prior to 2020, according to Richland County tax documents.
The second request by Lincoln State Bank was the removal of a home value on a piece of property owned by the bank. The home had been demolished in July, but North Dakota Century Code 57-02-11.01 requires the home to have been removed by Feb. 1 of the year for its value to be excluded, Fossum said.
She said the property’s value would be adjusted for 2021 to reflect the demolition of the home.
Dyste’s abatement request was for the valuation of Miller’s Fresh Foods which was built in 2003. The current true and full value of the property is $629,765, according to tax documents from the Richland County assessor's office.
The building was last assessed in 2009 according to abatement documents. The property’s true and full value was assessed at $369,000 prior to this year.
“You can come up with these numbers, I know this store will not sell for what you have it appraised at,” Dyste said.
When deciding the value of the properties, similar buildings and similar businesses are assessed throughout Richland County. However, Wahpeton is generally excluded from the calculation because of its unique position in the county, Fossum said.
The rejected applicants have an opportunity to present their case for abatement to the Richland County Commission Tuesday, Dec. 15 during the commissioners meeting.
