Hankinson fire frys up fish for a cause

The Hankinson Fire Department was serving up a variety of great foods to the community Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Hankinson Community Center.
Volunteer firefighters cooked and served up fried pollock, pulled pork, beans and potato salad for their annual fish fry to raise money for the department.
Despite some decent snowfall, community members still made their way to the community center to pick up their plates.
Plates were $10 each, and by the end of the evening the volunteers were having to turn people away because they ran out of fish, Hankinson Fire Department Chief Jason Vedder said.
“It makes the guys feel pretty good that the community comes out and supports us. There’s a lot of support showing, we had that bigger fire earlier this week, I think some people are very thankful to have us around,” he said.
Vedder said he also hopes the event shows other organizations they can safely host events during the pandemic and that the department took precautions such as social distancing to maintain a safe environment.
At the department’s next meeting they’ll discuss how the funds will be used. Vedder said the funds may go toward a thermal imager for the department as well as some new tools.
“It was a really good turnout, and (I) want to thank the community,” Vedder said.
