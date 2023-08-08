Hankinson fundraiser to help two local girls travel to Europe
Skyler Foertsch and Jewels Hamling served burgers, brats and more to those visiting at Hankinson City Park on Wednesday, Aug. 2. 

Wednesday, Aug. 2 at Hankinson City Park marked the first of hopefully many fruitful fundraisers for two Hankinson High School girls.

Skyler Foertsch and Jewels Hamling and their families prepared bratwurst and hamburgers with many side dishes and offered it to park goers for a free will donation.

Skyler Foertsch's dad Chuck and Jewels Hamling's grandfather Eugene were the chefs for the evening. They grilled the brats and hamburgers. 
The Foertsch and Hamling family members gathered to support two of their teenage girls during the fundraiser at Hankinson City Park. Family helped prepare and serve food to all the guests.  


