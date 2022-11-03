Some laughs are coming to Hankinson on Saturday, Nov. 12 when comedy musician Mylo Hatzenbuhler performs. The event, put on by the Hankinson Commercial Club, will offer guests the chance to have a fresh cooked meal and enjoy the comedic show.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance our community offerings and activities. Find things that our community members will enjoy that they don't have to travel to Fargo to see,” Hankinson Commercial Club member Deeann Bilben said.



