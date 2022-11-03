Some laughs are coming to Hankinson on Saturday, Nov. 12 when comedy musician Mylo Hatzenbuhler performs. The event, put on by the Hankinson Commercial Club, will offer guests the chance to have a fresh cooked meal and enjoy the comedic show.
“We are always looking for ways to enhance our community offerings and activities. Find things that our community members will enjoy that they don't have to travel to Fargo to see,” Hankinson Commercial Club member Deeann Bilben said.
Hatzenbuhler is a character created and portrayed by North Dakotan comedian Clyde Bauman. Bauman’s work has entertained audiences for decades, two of his songs were even featured by the broadcaster Dr. Demento. Bauman has been performing as Hatzenbuhler since he was in a comedy group in college at Dickinson State University.
Hatzenbuhler, who carries the title “ The Original Rock and Roll Farmboy” sings a variety of farm related comedy songs. The character of Hatzenbuhler has a long and interesting story which is told through these performances and can be found on the Mylo Hatzenbuhler website.
The Hankinson Commercial Club first tried bringing Baumen to Hankinson in 2020, however when the pandemic hit, the comedy show was put on pause. Now, in 2022, the opportunity to host a Hatzenbuhler show has returned.
“I haven’t seen him but one of our commercial club members had seen him, said he was fantastic, and put on a wonderful show. We contacted him right before COVID and tried to find a date that works. We have been waiting to get him here for the last couple of years,” Bilben said.
Tickets for the show are being sold at Post Hardware, Julie’s Pharmacy and Doc’s Pub for $30 a piece. As of the time of reporting, around 100 tickets have been sold with a maximum of 200 available. It isn’t just Hankinson residents who bought tickets to the show.
“Looking at the ticket sales we are bringing people to our community from the surrounding area. Part of our goal is to bring people to town to show them what we have to offer,” Bilben said.
The meal will consist of meatballs with gravy and mashed potatoes. The food will be made by members of the commercial club and served by a local church group looking to fund a trip.
Bilben is confident in the ability of the Commercial Club to host the event well, saying she is excited for the performance. In preparation for the event the club has formed committees to tackle different aspects of the event including the meal and decorations.
“We have such a good group in our commercial club. Everyone takes a job and gets it done. We are always able to put it together by the time of the event. I am excited to bring Mylo to the community and hope for great turnout,” Bilben said.