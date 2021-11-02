Hankinson Health Club gets an overhaul

The Hankinson Health Club is getting a facelift and some big improvements thanks to new owners Jeremy and Yandery Heins.
The couple bought the Hankinson Health Club just over two weeks ago, on Oct. 16, and have hit the ground running.
The previous owner of the club was unable to continue maintaining the club and either needed to close it or find a new owner.
“He contacted me and we worked out a deal. I liked the club and I’ve been a member for however many years, I’m not going to let it close. So then we came in and did some updates,” Jeremy Heins said.
The couple have installed lockers for patrons to store their valuables, faster wifi, more TVs with numerous channels and more.
They’ve also updated existing equipment, fixing previously broken equipment and installing new grips for weight machines.
He’s even gone so far as to ensure the club has replacement parts on-hand so patrons won’t be missing out on using their favorite machines.
The couple has also given the club a thorough cleaning and will continue to maintain cleanliness, particularly in the age of COVID-19.
“My wife does a lot of the cleaning in here, I mean, we both do it together really and then we found a product that says it’ll sterilize against COVID and that’s kind of a big deal,” Jeremy said.
The list of improvements are vast, a great deal of which are quality of life improvements for gym-goers.
The couple are also local, meaning that they can attend to the gym and the needs of patrons at the drop of a hat.
Jeremy Heins opened a new cell phone line in order to take calls specifically related to the gym. That number can be found at the club or on their social media pages for all gym related needs.
“I have the phone on me. They don’t have to worry about what time of day it is. That’s a direct line for the gym,” he said.
Now, the couple are going to work on calling old patrons of the gym and let them know the gym is open for business. The couple are also looking for ways to improve the club and are open to any suggestions from patrons.
Jeremy Heins is excited for this new opportunity. He also owns his own construction company Heins Handyman Services.
Owning the gym helps fill the winter void when construction work slows down for the year.
“As winter progresses, this is a great addition because winter for the construction industry is pretty slow. This is nice, it’s indoors, it’s warm. We’re able to meet a lot more people and shake hands and just meet the town. Doing construction I only got to do that one house at a time,” Jeremy Heins said.
Gym hours and membership pricing can be found on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/hankinsonhealthclub/ or by calling 701-640-1107.
