Hankinson helps out

Here in America it can be difficult to imagine why there is world hunger. Grocery stores are packed, restaurants dot nearly every town, many places make so much food that some of it needs to be thrown out at the end of the day. According to the World Food Project USA it isn’t how much food there is that causes hunger. It is the difficulties in getting it to the people who need it.
It was this desire to bring food to the people who need it the most that caused the Women’s Bible Study Group of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hankinson to put on a service event at the Hankinson Community Center. Mercy Meals, a charitable organization created through the Orphan Grain Train, hosts events around North Dakota to get volunteers to help package meals for those in need.
Mercy Meals came to Hankinson on Saturday, April 30. Around 80 volunteers showed up ranging from ages seven to around 80 in order to help out.
“It is a small community coming together, and families. It is really intergenerational coming together to do something good,” Immanuel Lutheran Church member DiAnn Milbrandt said.
Over the course of two hours upwards of 10,000 meals were packaged. Groups of volunteers worked together to fill plastic bags with various dry ingredients, seal them, and package them in boxes to be shipped. Each packaged bag contained enough food for six meals.
The meals made through Mercy Meals have been sent to Christian churches and schools in Liberia.
Extreme poverty and lack of growing resources have caused communities around the world to suffer from a lack of food. Seeing this need, The Orphan Grain Train stepped up and wanted to do something about it.
The Orphan Grain Train is a Christian charity organization based out of Jamestown North Dakota, which ships food, clothes, and other supplies to those who need them. Due to a large need for food the Mercy Meals program was created.
“When we were sending things overseas they were asking for food. So we explored different ways to get food in a container and get it over there. It is economical, it is easy to transport and it was developed by a food nutritionist so we know it is nutritional food,” Mercy Meals Coordinator Andrea Eckstein said.
Each meal contains a mixture of rice, dried vegetables, soymeal, and flavoring vitamins and minerals. A meal costs 15 cents to make, causing each package to cost under a dollar. The food is shipped dry and in bulk lowering shipping costs.
“It is important for us to provide this for the kids in the schools over there. They only have enough to feed the kids three days of the week, if they aren’t getting food from school or from home they will be spending that day hungry,” Immanuel Lutheran Church member Cheryl Hubrig said.
Mercy Meals holds around 15 events each year, though they are only able to when invited by a community to do so. In the past they have held events in Jamestown, Minot and Fargo. This was Mercy Meals’ first event in Hankinson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.