The Hankinson City Council received updates on the Highway 11 construction project at the Nov. 2 city council meeting. Hankinson residents should prepare for some big improvements and a little bit of traffic beginning spring 2021.
The city is currently moving forward with plans for improvements to a stretch of Highway 11 from Third Avenue SE to Fourth Avenue SW.
The improvements include road repaving, adding a new section of sidewalk on the north side of the street, new ADA compliant sidewalk ramps and new light poles which will be owned by the city instead of Otter Tail Power Company.
The preliminary budget for the project is $1.3 million. The city will pay for 10 percent or $130,000 of the project, 80 percent will be covered by federal dollars and the remaining 10 percent will be covered by the state.
The project is currently in the engineering and planning phase, headed by Interstate Engineering which won the bid for the project. Construction is expected to begin in spring and be completed by this time next year, Hankinson Mayor Loren Hovel said.
The road will remain open during construction, but will be reduced to one lane controlled by a traffic light.
The primary focus of the construction is to replace failing sections of the road that have worn down from increased truck sizes and traffic. The section of the road has become an issue for the city’s public works who need to constantly maintain ruts, potholes, and cracks, a press release stated.
The truck traffic largely comes from vehicles coming and going from Hankinson Renewable Energy and Mark Sand and Gravel, the largest economic drivers in Hankinson and the surrounding area.
Hovel said residents should be prepared for increased traffic during construction
“Hopefully people stay patient with the construction process and when the construction does start there will be weekly meetings to answer any questions and there will be contacts to local businesses about access,” Hovel said.
