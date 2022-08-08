Purchase Access

An input meeting was held Thursday, Aug. 4 in the Hankinson Community Center to discuss the ongoing road construction on Highway 11. The meeting was a required part of the project and acted as a way for residents to ask questions about the road.

At the meeting, Project Manager Mike Steidl distributed schedules for the project. According to the schedule handed out, the project should be completed by the end of September.



