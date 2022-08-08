An input meeting was held Thursday, Aug. 4 in the Hankinson Community Center to discuss the ongoing road construction on Highway 11. The meeting was a required part of the project and acted as a way for residents to ask questions about the road.
At the meeting, Project Manager Mike Steidl distributed schedules for the project. According to the schedule handed out, the project should be completed by the end of September.
One of the major concerns expressed by residents was the possibility of delays. Construction had closed off a portion of the road, though a delay had kept workers off of it. Steidl attributes that delay to weather issues on other projects.
“Weather (caused delays) on other construction projects that were supposed to get done, because we have a whole puzzle of projects if this piece messes up that delays this from happening. Suddenly the crew that was supposed to be here were held up on another project,” Steidl said.
Now that the work crew has returned, seeing workers on the road all day is not an uncommon occurrence. As part of the schedule, workers have been on the project site from early morning until near sunset.
“They are happy to see the contractor back in town. That obviously made everyone’s anxiety calm or they are just happy to see them back in town. They were just a little upset to see the delay in the project,” Hankinson Mayor Adam Ward said about city residents.
The road work will be done in phases. As it is being finished up, Steidl hopes to open part of the road up and direct traffic around construction while the last pieces are being completed.
Mayor Ward said that he felt good about the schedule that was released. Despite the earlier delay, the project is on schedule.
Also discussed at the meeting was the possibility of adding signage in order to reduce unnecessary truck traffic in town. Trucks have been cutting through town in order to avoid having to drive all the way around. This has caused an issue for local law enforcement. Trucks that have business in Hankinson will not be prevented from entering town.
Other concerns expressed included driveway access and cement shortage. Steidl assured that these would not be issues in this project.
The project includes roadwork on Highway 11, on the south side of Hankinson, stretching west from First Avenue SE. The project is being done by the North Dakota Department of Transportation and is marked by them as a rehabilitative project.
The NDDOT recently completed work in Lidgerwood and has maintenance work south of Fairmount, west of Wyndmere and on the highway leading into Wahpeton.
