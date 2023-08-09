A Hankinson man made his initial appearance Tuesday, Aug. 8, before Richland County District Court.
Nicholas Allen Brandenburger, 33, faces one charge of terrorizing. Brandenburger allegedly had the intent to place another human being in fear for that human being’s or another’s safety, or in reckless disregard of the risk of causing such terror, threatened to commit any crime of violence or act dangerous to human life.
The incident took place Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at a business in Hankinson. According to a criminal complaint, Brandenburger allegedly began to get disorderly, yelling and swearing at an employee. The employee became frightened “by the defendant’s threatening behavior,” which allegedly included his spitting in the employee’s face.
The victim feared for their safety, the complaint states, because of the contact by bodily fluid. The victim then washed their face with bleach water.
Brandenburger is represented by public defender Don Krassin, according to court records. Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
Terrorizing an adult victim is a class C-level felony in North Dakota. It has a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
Brandenburger was confined in the Richland County Jail, Wahpeton, on an aggravated assault charge as of Wednesday, Aug. 9. Case records as of that day showed only the open terrorizing case.
A preliminary hearing and/or arraignment for the terrorizing charge is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11.