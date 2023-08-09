A Hankinson man made his initial appearance Tuesday, Aug. 8, before Richland County District Court.

Nicholas Allen Brandenburger, 33, faces one charge of terrorizing. Brandenburger allegedly had the intent to place another human being in fear for that human being’s or another’s safety, or in reckless disregard of the risk of causing such terror, threatened to commit any crime of violence or act dangerous to human life.



Tags