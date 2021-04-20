A Hankinson Public School Board meeting was held Tuesday, April 13 where members discussed state testing, staff health insurance and end of year events.
Anne Biewer, elementary school principal
As of April 13, state testing was 99 percent complete, Elementary Principal Anne Biewer said.
Eight families are attending meetings to enroll their students in kindergarten in the coming year, she said.
The school was originally planning a family movie and bingo night but has scrapped those plans in lieu of the first annual pirate family picnic. The school has secured four inflatables for students to play on the picnic.
Parents and students are invited and the school is seeking volunteers to assist with the event. More information on the event will be available at a later date.
“We’re going to finalize everything on Thursday. For our targeted support we did get some money to do a family enrichment, engagement thing. So we decided to put all that money in one night instead of into two different night,” Biewer said.
Kent Dennis, high school principal
High School Principal Kent Dennis said student enrollment is 122.
Most of the high school staff have received a COVID-19 vaccine, Dennis said.
“Only minor issues every now and then, somebody would be a little sick or something, but I think we’re going through that pretty good,” he said.
Regarding spring sports, Dennis said he’s looking to stream events as the school has with previous seasons.
On March 16 the school hosted the Academic Olympics, of which Hankinson narrowly lost to Fairmount in the competition that tested students’ knowledge of math, science, English and more.
“And we were one point ahead. And literally, you could just see that clock almost ready to turn to zero. And the young man from Fairmont buzzed in.. and so this was at home, that was a fun night. I think everybody had fun. It was a pretty competitive, Fairmount actually went on to take one second in the state,” Dennis said.
Chad Benson, Hankinson Public School superintendent
The Hankinson Public School Board unanimously approved the school’s transition from Blue Shield’s health insurance to North Dakota Public Health Insurance Trust.
“It would still be a Blue Cross Blue Shield policy, but we would be going with the self-funded plan at this point,” Hankinson Superintendent Chad Benson said.
Next year, Benson said insurance rates would decrease by one percent versus the school’s current health insurance plan which could raise between 4-10 percent.
“It also provides a bunch of the additional benefits that we don’t currently get with our grandfathered plan in terms of wellness, yearly physicals and all of those kinds of things. So those are the big positives,” Benson said.
The school will initially pay approximately $23,000 to join the trust, roughly what they would pay for the maximum rate increase if the school kept its plan with Blue Cross.
Benson said the school could see that money come back to them once the trust becomes self-sufficient.
The board also unanimously approved the purchase of new backup server batteries. Newly purchased batteries had failed due to a faulty power module in the server.
The next regular Hankinson Public School Board meeting is Monday, May 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.