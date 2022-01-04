Hankinson rink returns

As the temperatures drop across Richland County, many are looking for something to do in the cold. Some may stay at home in the heat, others may bundle up and go for a walk. The city of Hankinson has provided another opportunity for locals to get active.
An ice rink has been built again this year on the basketball court in Hankinson Park. The rink is constructed for the public to use, with two goals set up on either end for any who want to play a bit of hockey.
The rink has been put in the past two years in Hankinson. About 25 years ago, the Hankinson Park Board would flood an area in the park to create a rink. This was put on pause for awhile due to the sandy conditions on the ground.
The new rink has been constructed on the basketball court to allow for easier set-up and lighting.
The process of building it takes time, however.
“Putting it up isn’t that difficult, but putting the tarp down and then putting on an inch of water, letting it freeze, adding another two inches of water, letting it freeze, and then doing it again with another few inches takes time,” Parks Board President Sam Hernandez said.
The later winter this year didn’t delay the rink by too much. Typically the park board tries to get the rink up by the week of Christmas. This year, they put it up only a week later than last year.
When it is set up, the rink is popular, with people using it daily.
“I think there is someone out there every night,” Hernandez said. “Last year it was used a lot, you know in the middle of COVID, we saw people out there all the time.”
Maintenance on the rink is performed using a homemade Zamboni made from a garden tractor and a tank filled with warm water that drags a towel to spread warm water across it.
With snowfall in the area, the rink can see some snow cover, however, when this is cleared away it can be used as a place to spend an afternoon.
The park board does not currently host any events on the rink. It is up to visitors how they wish to use it.
Alongside the rink the park board has other things planned, including adding two new softball diamonds. Every year they host a duck race where folks can purchase a rubber duck with a number on it and race it down a flooded street.
In warmer weather the board hosts barbecues and a t ball tournament.
While many of these activities will have to wait until warmer weather arrives, the ice rink is available during the winter for anyone who wants to go skating.
