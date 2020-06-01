The Larks and Lignite Energy Council have searched far and wide for stand-out teachers who are making a difference one student at a time.
This season, the Larks and Lignite Energy Council will be honoring five outstanding North Dakota teachers as the Lignite Energy Council Teachers of the Year. The winning teachers were selected based on their dedication, commitment, and impact on today’s youth. 2020 Teachers of the Year winners are:
Trisha Elliot
Trisha Elliot teaches first grade at Hankinson Public School. Ms. Elliot has been extremely helpful and creative in her class. One of her students was diagnosed with ADHD early on in the school year. Ms. Elliot helped navigate different options on how his parents could improve his environment, give him different options, understand his needs, and care about how he is feeling.
Without Ms. Elliot’s support to parents and understanding students’ needs, the students would have been in a much more difficult place. With her constant interaction, parents are able to understand how their child is doing in the classroom versus at home, giving them a better understanding of their child’s needs.
Josh Standing Elk
Mr. Standing Elk teaches fourth grade at Dorothy Moses Elementary School in Bismarck. Mr. Standing Elk is in tune to his students. Since schools in North Dakota have had to move to online learning, Mr. Standing Elk has met with students through video chats everyday.
Justin Boles
Justin Boles was a first grade substitute teacher at Solheim this past year. Mr. Boles was a substitute teacher in Nora’s class while her permanent teacher, who is also phenomenal, was on maternity leave.
Shawn Feiring
Shawn Feiring teaches Agricultural Education at New Salem – Almont High School. Not only is Mr. Feiring a teacher, but he has been a bus driver and coach as well.
Overall 2020 Teacher of the Year:
Alicia Marsh
Alicia Marsh teaches all grades at Legacy High School in Computer Programming, Computer Science Principles, AP Computer Science, and Enriched Algebra 2. “Marsh” was nominated by students for her desire for students to succeed.
