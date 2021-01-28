Hannah Severson, a senior at Wyndmere High School, competed against six of her classmates to win Wyndmere High School's Poetry Out Loud competition.
“I was very surprised. I was not expecting to win. I was kind of just doing it to do it,” Severson said.
Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program. The program offers educational materials and competitions to get students interested in poetry.
The competition had seven students recite two poems from memory to a panel of judges who selected the winning performance based on the accuracy, understanding of the material and performance.
This is the second year in a row the school has held the competition. Around 90 seventh to 12th grade students competed within their English classes for a nomination to compete on Wednesday. Seven students were selected — two were chosen from the 10th grade class because of its size, said Jennifer Manstrom, 12th grade English teacher and K-12 Librarian.
The poems Severson recited were “Ebb” by Edna St. Vincent Millay and “Domestic Situation” by Ernest Hilbert. Severson competed in the competition last year for a grade, she said, but actually took home the grand prize this year.
“The first one took me maybe an hour (to memorize) and the second one probably only took me 20 minutes. I have a super good memory for stuff like that. I can memorize a song after three times listening to it, memorizing stuff like that is not hard for me. You just kind of read over it three, four times and then write it and then I have it memorized,” Severson said.
The winning prize was a $20 Barnes and Noble gift card and a plaque. Students also received bags with treats, pencils and journals for competing. The prizes were purchased using a $100 stipend from the North Dakota Poetry Out Loud Foundation.
“This was not easy, these poems they recited for us today were all really good. You could tell they were committed to what they were talking about … I find myself as a judge debating ‘Where do I put this number,’ … You got a talented bunch,” one of the judges Jim Dotzenrod said.
Severson will now go to state to compete against students from across North Dakota. Only high school students were eligible to compete in state.
“I hope I do well and I can go to nationals. If I don't, at least I got this far,” she said.
Severson said she doesn’t have a favorite poet in particular, but enjoys classic poetry. She also does speech and drama, and loves music.
The Poetry Out Loud competition was followed by a performance and speech by Jessie Veeder, a folk singer and native of Watford City, North Dakota.
Veeder played several of her songs for the audience of students and talked to them about rural life, the arts and life after high school.
“I was someone who, just like you, grew up in rural North Dakota. You love it, you hate it, you want to get out, you kind of want to stay here, and you don't really know what you want to do and who you want to be,” Veeder said.
Veeder spoke of the growth in her hometown of Watford City and how important it is for rural communities to have an arts scene.
“I went to a big community meeting about what we need in Watford City, and I said, ‘Maybe an arts program, maybe we need more ways for people to engage and connect,’ and they all agreed with me. But they didn’t know what that looked like because I was raised in a place that didn’t have any sort of arts foundation or organization,” Veeder said.
In Watford City, Veeder helped create a program that brought bigtime artists to Watford City so residents didn’t have to travel to cities to view large acts, she said. She stressed the importance of not only bringing the arts to rural communities, but growing the arts community already in it.
The competition and performance was followed by a writing workshop led by Veeder, which allowed students to flex their creative writing muscles. Students practiced writing with their five senses and writing about themselves using prompts.
“(The program is important because) It’s such a great venue for the kids who are not in sports, not in FFA, some of things that are a little bit more on the fine arts end of things. Having another opportunity to have that full facet well-rounded student, that’s able to get all those experiences here,” Manstrom said.
