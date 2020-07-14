Have you answered the Census?

As of July 1, 2020, only 40 percent of U.S citizens have responded to the U.S. Census.
The Census Bureau has announced it will broaden its coverage by making follow-up calls to households that have already completed the 2020 Census. The goal is to make sure everyone in a household was counted and to validate information provided when they completed the census questionnaire.
In the event of a nonresponse, followup census workers will visit households that have not completed the census to try to get that household and the people who live there counted. Census takers will be trained on social distancing, issued personal protective equipment and follow local guidelines. This will begin Aug. 11 and conclude no later than Oct. 31. Some areas may begin earlier as part of a soft launch being announced in July.
If there is a nonresponse followup re-interview, a second census taker may visit a household to conduct a short interview to ensure the quality of data collective activities. This is scheduled to run from Aug. 12 to Oct. 31.
Post-enumeration surveys will be completed after a household has completed the 2020 Census to calculate the coverage of housing units and people residing in those housing units. The information collected for each person includes name, sex, date of birth, race, relationship to householder, and Hispanic origin.
The Census Bureau conducts all operations with two key principles: 1). protecting the health and safety of their staff and the public, and (2) fulfilling their statutory requirement to deliver the 2020 census to the president on schedule.
University students and their housing is also part of the census. The Census Bureau have asked college and university presidents for assistance in counting students who may not have responded on their own by sharing basic demographic information already provided by the university for off-campus students. Census Bureau staff began calling school officials June 16, and at a minimum will request name, date of birth, and local and alternative addresses.
North Dakota’s self-response rate is at 61.5 percent. In early June the state’s self-response numbers jumped, but the climb leveled off, but still sits at 61.5 percent.
Taking the census helps communities allocate funds. The bureau strongly encourages the public to respond to the 2020 Census online using a computer, smartphone, or tablet. Response by phone or mail is also encouraged.
You can complete the census online at www.2020cencus.gov. and for more current information you can visit www.census.gov/newsroom.html or https://2020census.gov/en/news-events.html.
