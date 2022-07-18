The sound of revving engines, splashing mud and joyful yelps filled the mud pits at Vinnie’s Mud Bog this weekend.
The annual event invites people from across North Dakota, neighboring states and even as far away as Africa, to take to the mud pits and see if they can take on challenges.
Sitting right between Hankinson and Lidgerwood, a collection of trucks and RVs camp out in a field. Enough people attended the event that street signs were even put in. According to Co-Manager Kathy Skroch, attendance makes the gathering five times the population of Lidgerwood.
Crowds gathered on hills to watch trucks splash into the mud to see if they could push through or if they would need to get pulled out by a rescue tractor.
“It is a large group of people out here being entertained. Whether they are observing and spectating or playing in the pits with their big trucks,” Skroch said.
Multiple pits were made to host a variety of events. The main pits created were filled with trucks designed to take on the mud. When they weren’t free driving, a tire pull tested driver’s control over their vehicles.
A pair of muddy strips were created to host a mud drag race and volleyball courts were made to let folks who wanted to come in on foot have a turn in the mud.
One of the most popular attractions was the ATV pit. A mud pit with two large ramps was created for anyone with an ATV to drive around and get dirty in the mud.
“It is a blast, I love it here. It is a rush. The mud hitting you like this is amazing,” Kelsey Mittleider said.
This was Mittleider’s second time at the mud bog with her friend Ashley Haugen. This year, they came back from Jamestown, North Dakota, with their friend Brianna Neitcke and a buggy to go through the mud.
“It is hot as hell but it is worth it. More people need to come down here, we need more people here, a lot more people,” Haugen said.
One of the biggest events at Vinnie’s Mud Bog is the Bounty Hole. In the 10 years that the event has been going on, only one truck has ever successfully made it through the eight-foot deep hole.
Returning guests is a big part of what makes the Mud Bog special to Skroch; she sees the event as a sort of family reunion.
“They come back every year as basically a family reunion year with family friends. Some have been here with us from the first year. Some of the people are here for the first time and they didn’t know what Vinnie’s Mud Bog is and they go ‘oh oh my gosh’,” Skroch said.
Visitors ended the weekend covered in mud and with less gas in the tank, but as the slogan for this year’s Vinnie’s Mud Bog, puts it “It’s worth the gas.”
