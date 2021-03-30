HB 1397 has hearing in Senate Political Subdivisions Committee

House Bill 1397 had its first hearing in the North Dakota Senate Political Subdivisions Committee hearing Friday, March 26.
HB 1397 establishes a legislative redistricting committee to create the new legislative maps for the 2022 election. Redistricting utilizes census data which has been delayed until September 2021 from March 2021. The bill passed in the House 86-8 on Feb. 23.
The bill has drawn criticism from provisions that would exempt drafts of maps from public records laws.
“A draft of the legislative redistricting plan created by the legislative council or a member of the legislative assembly is an exempt record as defined in section 44-04-17.1 until presented or distributed at a meeting of the legislative management or the legislative assembly,” the bill says.
As an exempt record, the drafts can be released at the discretion of the record keeper. For HB 1397, maps would become public once introduced.
Rep. Chet Pollert (R-29), one of the bill’s sponsors, gave testimony in support of the bill emphasizing its similarities to past bills.
“Legislative counsel went back 10 years, and basically this language is almost verbatim with what was written 10 years ago,” Pollert said.
Jack McDonald, a lobbyist for the North Dakota News Association and Broadcasters Association, testified in opposition of the bill and suggested an amendment that would make the records open two weeks prior to their introduction.
McDonald contended that the language was not exactly verbatim and that the exempt record provision was new to this redistricting bill.
McDonald advocated for removing the exempt record language from the bill entirely.
“Obviously, there is not time in the maybe 15-20 minutes when the drafts are made available at a public meeting to prepare logical and meaningful objections and/or amendments to plans that took months of planning and computerized research to develop,” McDonald said in a written statement.
The 2011 bill did not make any redistricting records exempt. The 2011 bill can be found here: https://www.legis.nd.gov/assembly/62-2011/documents/11-0051-02000.pdf and the 2021 bill can be found here: https://www.legis.nd.gov/assembly/67-2021/documents/21-0909-02000.pdf.
“I honestly don’t see the downsides (of making the records public) or why they want to have the records exempt unless it is to prevent people from objecting, I don’t see any good reasons,” McDonald said.
Pollert said that he believes making the records exempt helps the process of redistricting and that records would eventually become public.
“Now as soon as the redistricting committee meets all this stuff comes out,” he said.
Vice-Chairman of the Senate Political Subdivisions Committee Sen. Howard Anderson, Jr. (R-8) questioned if the exemption would prevent slowdown from frequent requests of the drafts.
McDonald said that computers have made it easier to not only create but distribute the maps and that the general public is not likely going to inundate the committee with a flurry of requests.
“Frankly, I don’t think North Dakota citizens are going to them with questions. I don’t think the common citizens are concerned whether the district lines go through Century Avenue or Boulevard Avenue,” he said.
Sen. Jordan Kannianen (R-4) also likened the exempt map drafts to draft bills and amendments which are not subject to open record laws.
The bill is now headed to committee on April 1.
