Healing mass held, auction planned for Broden Frolek

Rev. Peter Andrel speaks during the healing mass on Dec. 2

 Courtesy St. Boniface livestream

A special healing mass was held at St. Boniface in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, for Broden Frolek. Frolek was injured in a car accident on Nov. 28 when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and rolled over several times near Cayuga, North Dakota.

“We will offer mass tonight for Broden. The grace will just be with him, blanketing him tonight. His mind, to continue to remove the swelling. To help with the brain whatever may be going with what they’ve been finding with the MRI. The inner organs as well. Just to bring great peace to him as his body continues to heal. His vital signs are very good, he’s very strong, but our part is to continue to help and assist that,” Rev. Peter Andrel said.

The healing mass was livestreamed on Youtube where viewers could comment.

“​Hang in there Broden, keep fighting … your community is here supporting your family,” Erika Illies said.

Wahpeton High School will host a silent auction on Facebook for Frolek from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10  All proceeds from the auction will go to Frolek's medical expenses.

The GoFundMe started for Frolek’s medical expenses has reached $53,897, more than doubling its initial goal of $25,000.

Frolek remains in intensive care at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

