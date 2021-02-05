Health department to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic Feb. 10

The Richland County Health Department is holding a first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Richland 44 High School in Colfax, North Dakota. More information on the event is listed below:
Who: First doses for Richland County residents 75 years of age and older.
Where: Richland 44 High School in Colfax, North Dakota.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021
Time: 10 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Registration: To register for an appointment visit: https://vaccinereg.health.nd.gov. Search Richland under "Search by Name of Location."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.