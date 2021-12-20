Editor’s Note: The latest Point of View series, running in Daily News and News Monitor, examines partnerships in the local business and industry community. For the third part, we focus on the partnership between a local construction company — Heitkamp Construction — and Minn-Dak Farmers Co-op.
Heitkamp Construction Inc. has been rooted in Wahpeton since 1982, founded by the late U.S. Navy veteran Neil Heitkamp. Gary Page took over as general manager in the fall of 2011 and became president and owner in 2016. The uniqueness of the company lies in its long-tenured employees, many of which have been around for its entire existence or close to it. While the company branched out to conquer jobs all over the tri-state area in its early days, Page has made it a point to keep his business focus within a 90-mile radius.
Since its inception in 1982, Heitkamp has completed over 3,000 projects.
The company does a bulk of its work right across the road at Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative in Wahpeton. The sugar beet plant is basically walking distance from the Heitkamp shop, both practical and effective when working on large jobs that range from concrete pours to sheeting buildings hundreds of feet in the air. Heitkamp also contracts for big name businesses such as Doosan Bobcat, ComDel Innovation, Primewood, Pioneer, American Crystal Sugar, Hankinson Renewable Energy and many others. They are a huge part of the area construction industry.
Heitkamp was instrumental in the construction of the molasses desugarized solubles building at Minn-Dak in 2014. According to the official Heitkamp Construction website, the scope of their work on the project included site preparation, excavation for foundation, rerouting of underground, new underground tie-ins, reinforced concrete foundation, erection of structural steel, pouring of concrete floors, sheeting and more.
The rural pile grounds which are heavily used during annual sugar beet harvest, Heitkamp poured the concrete and assembled the fans at many of them. The structural additions which have allowed Minn-Dak to grow, Heitkamp did many of those. The demolition required to do away with aging work areas, Heitkamp did that as well. When the ponds at Minn-Dak needed reconstruction, it was Heitkamp who took on the not-so-sexy task of going out there on rafts to remove existing soils to engineered elevations, place compacted clay and install a new concrete outlet structure.
My father, Bob Wanek, has dedicated his life to Heitkamp for 30-plus years, starting as a concrete foreman right from the jump. He’s joined by veteran crew leaders Brad Steussie, Dan Keen and Mark Hammer, to name a few. Jon Hegge has been the company’s project estimator for many years. The office staff of Corrine Langendorfer and Yvette Hasbargen are as familiar as the company’s brand itself. Ultimate utility workers Al Comeau and Bobby Portales have been go-to options with their ability to bounce from site-to-site and work on different projects. For the sake of space, many are not included here but all of whom help make up a dynamic workforce.
“Our foremen, who have been here for years, and some who have retired from other jobs to come and work with us, have been great. The long-term employees have made the company what it is,” Page said. “We try to work all of our jobs locally. We also try to buy our materials and spend our money locally. Our workers are greatly appreciated, because it definitely causes headaches to not only get the job done well and do the work, but when you need to train people in at the same time.”
Page and company have continued the annual Neil Heitkamp Youth Fishing Derby, a wonderful event hosted at the Heitkamp Construction pond that is stocked with fish and maintained by the company’s staff. Heitkamp continues to support local athletics through advertising efforts, and Page points to the company’s eagerness to support its employees as a driving force for the strong retention rate amongst staff.
“What makes us different? Our long-term local commitment, supporting our community and employees,” Page said.
When local work needs to be done, factories and businesses don’t phone Fergus Falls or Fargo for contractors, they often turn to Heitkamp. The legacy of Neil Heitkamp continues through the company’s work and community presence, something held in great regard by those who work under the Heitkamp banner.
Another notable project completed by Heitkamp is the Bobcat tooling building. The scope of this project included foundation and flat concrete work, as well as pre-engineered metal building supply and erection.
