Some children ask to see the world, others ask for playground equipment in their community, some ask to meet their heroes. Whatever it is they are looking for, Denise Vosberg, volunteer and wish granter with Make-A-Wish, wants to make it happen.
“It is worth the work, just to see the look on the kids' faces. It is priceless,” Vosberg said.
In order to help make more wishes come true, Vosberg, alongside family and friends, are putting on their fourth Wyndmere Make-A-Wish fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Wyndmere Community Center.
The fundraiser will give the community a chance to help make a difference in the lives of children. A goodwill meal of pork loin and potatoes will be served as people are invited to take part in the auctions and raffles. The food was donated by the Wyndmere Sons of the American Legion.
“It is something for everyone, kids, guys, ladies. Everyone will see something they like there,” Vosberg said.
Up for auction will be fire pits, tools, local talent crafts, gift cards, bikes and more. A gun board will also be at the event for those feeling lucky.
The first year that the fundraiser was put on it raised $8,000. The most recent fundraiser raised over $15,000. This year, Vosberg has a goal of raising over $20,000 for Make-A-Wish.
“It is a family event. I know in the past people have thought it wasn’t and didn’t bring their kids, but we have games and events for kids so bring them along,” Vosberg said.
The money raised will go directly to Make-A-Wish, a non-profit organization that seeks to grant “wishes” to children with critical illnesses. During Vosberg’s time volunteering at the organization she has helped grant five wishes in Southeast North Dakota.
“This is my passion. It is not money that goes to some corporate place. It goes to making these wishes come true,” Vosberg said.
Vosberg doesn't do it alone; the fundraiser is being put on by a group of volunteers who are all looking to make a difference in the lives of children.
Doors open for the event at 5 p.m. at the Wyndmere Community Center Saturday, Sept. 17. The live auction will begin at 7 p.m.
