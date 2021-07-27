Lidgerwood Heritage Days was another success this year as people flocked to Lidgerwood to celebrate the history of the town.
Attendees were ready to celebrate, given that last years heritage days was canceled due to COVID-19.
Heritage Days was kicked-off on Friday, July 23 with dancing and live music at Lidgerwood Corner Bar.
The parade, held the second day of Heritage Days Saturday, July 24, drew hundreds to watch it, while youth collected candy from passing floats.
Saturday began with an early morning walk and 5k run and was followed up by free swimming at the community pool and a myriad of games. The day concluded with a dance at the Lidgerwood Lounge lot.
Heritage Days concluded Sunday, July 25 with a pancake breakfast at the Lidgerwood Museum by the Sons of the American Legion.
