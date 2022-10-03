Diana Hermes, advertising manager for both Daily News and News Monitor, was recently presented with a new Heart and Hustle, Ad Coordinator Award from January Springs, a programmatic digital marketing company. This award recognizes someone who goes above and beyond in their efforts and support of digital revenue.
“We specifically want to recognize Diana Hermes for her hustle and focus on growing revenue for your organization. She’s awesome,” wrote Charity Huff, CEO, January Spring, in an email.
Hermes was nominated because “she is a great listener and is willing to learn about all things programmatic and January Spring. She never misses a meeting, and she makes sure her sales reps are not multi-tasking. She is hands on with all campaign changes and cares about her campaigns,” Huff said.
“I am very proud of Diana’s hard work and dedication. There is no one more deserving of this award,” Daily News and News Monitor Publisher Tara Klostreich said.
“I was very surprised to be nominated and chosen for the Heart and Hustle Award,” Hermes said. “This is a brand new award that January Springs started this quarter and I was the first person chosen to receive it. I’m truly honored to receive this award. I’m always available for my clients, without them I couldn’t do what I do.”
When Hermes began working with January Springs last year, she had only one campaign, and this year, she has at least a dozen, thanks to the partnership of Daily News and News Monitor with January Springs.
