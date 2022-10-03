221004-nm-p2-hermes-ad-award
News Monitor staff

Diana Hermes, advertising manager for both Daily News and News Monitor, was recently presented with a new Heart and Hustle, Ad Coordinator Award from January Springs, a programmatic digital marketing company. This award recognizes someone who goes above and beyond in their efforts and support of digital revenue.

“We specifically want to recognize Diana Hermes for her hustle and focus on growing revenue for your organization. She’s awesome,” wrote Charity Huff, CEO, January Spring, in an email.



