Editor's Note: Additional information has been added to the story.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Hankinson Fire Department were dispatched to a fire at the Richland County Highway Department shop in Hankinson at 7:36 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18.
First responders were notified of the fire by a motorist who noticed smoke when driving past the building, according to a press release by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found smoke coming from the building and fire inside the building.
“From just walking through it today I would think it looks like a total loss,” Richland County Engineer Jesse Sedler said.
Some of the equipment stored in the shop included five plow trucks, a service truck, a pickup truck, a payloader and three blades used for maintaining gravel roads.
Sedler estimated the damage to be in the millions.
The Hankinson shop is the highway department’s main shop in Richland County, Sedler said. Eleven employees are stationed there, but will be shuffled around to different locations in the meantime.
The highway department is currently searching for rental equipment and places to store equipment.
Fire departments from Hankinson, Wahpeton, Lidgerwood, Dwight, Great Bend and Fairmount, North Dakota, responded to the fire.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Richland County Emergency Management and Hankinson Ambulance also responded to the fire.
Fire marshals investigated the scene Tuesday, Jan. 19 and collected evidence to determine the cause of the fire.
