Hitting the mud
Some of the custom vehicles in this year's Vinnie's Mud Bog have big tires, exhaust pipes and motors. Some, like this one, get made to have a really cool look to them.

 Photos by Levi Jones • Daily News

When you are going mudding, the trick is to hit the mud with the confidence that you will get through to the other side.

If you hesitate on the edge, you may get stuck. Once you are in, the ground is flatter and it is easier to get through.

Lewis Chavez, Rider Seelie, Christian Garze and Joseph McCuskey got muddy in their custom truck.
The center of the mud pits may be deeper, but it is harder to get stuck out there than on the edges.
Vinnie Skroch, who Vinnie's Mud Bog is named after, came up with the event when he and his friends would ride through the slough and visit similar events in Minnesota.
Hitting the pits means sending a wall of mud up around the truck.


