Hitting the mud

When you are going mudding, the trick is to hit the mud with the confidence that you will get through to the other side.
If you hesitate on the edge, you may get stuck. Once you are in, the ground is flatter and it is easier to get through.
“Don’t let up. Just hit it, hit it like you are going to get through and keep going. If you don’t, get pulled out and try it again,” Vincent “Vinnie” Skroch said.
Around 10 years ago, Skroch brought his family out to check out the mud pits they had made in the old wheat fields. He and his friends had used old mud left behind after harvesting wheat for mudding. When his family saw what they were doing, they thought it was fun and decided to open it up as an event.
Now, in 2023, Vinnie’s Mud Bog held its 10th-ever weekend event. The Mud Bog was scheduled for Friday, July 14-Sunday, July 16. People from all over the upper Midwest and even as far as overseas traveled to the farm just southeast of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, to take a run at the several mud pits.
“We’re having a good time. It is a ton of fun. We have been coming out here for years,” said Garrett Martins, a Vinnie’s Mud Bog attendee.
What makes an annual event like Vinnie’s Mud Bog work is consistent changes and updates. Each year needs a familiar feel while having some improvements from the prior year.
“Even if it is a matter of how many trash cans we put out, (it matters). If we have enough close enough to people they will use them, but if it is inconvenient they won’t. Having adequate parking, spectator areas, getting signs out (matters). You learn these things each year and change them the next one,” co-organizer Kathy Skroch said.
Making changes and growing is an important part of mudding. Many guests attend the event with custom built vehicles, big wheels that lift them up, new engines and plenty of decals. Many of the changes made to these cars come from the same philosophy.
“Last year the guy who won the bounty hole said that his vehicle didn’t break because it has been breaking for 50 years. It is about fixing things in ways that they don’t break again,” Kathy Skroch said.
It wasn’t just big trucks going through the mud. It was also made for folks who wanted to try going through on an ATV. An amatuer pit was planned to be flooded Saturday, July 15 and three mud volleyball courts were made.
“To me, it is a bunch of good people getting together, playing in the mud, camping and having a good time. Good folks having good clean fun,” Vinnie Skroch said.
After starting as a small family event, Vinnie’s Mud Bog set off with the confidence that they could get through, they fixed things that needed fixing, and now they have made it to 10 years of inviting thousands of people mudding.
