Hoeven, Cramer opposed to new WOTUS definition

The Environmental Protection Agency’s final rule revising its Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) definition under the Clean Water Act is being jeered by individuals including North Dakota’s two U.S. senators.
Two primary changes were made under the new rule, Farm Journal reported. They include clarification that wetlands protected under the Clean Water Act must have a continuous surface connection to navigable waterways and removal of the “significant nexus” test. This was used to determine whether there was a connection between small and large bodies of water, Farm Journal reported.
New WOTUS rules were established in response to the Supreme Court ruling in May 2023 that EPA must revise the WOTUS definition. This was part of SCOTUS’ decision on Sackett v. EPA.
“The new WOTUS rule currently does not apply to the 27 states, including North Dakota, where the Biden administration’s previous rule was under a preliminary injunction and the pre-2015 WOTUS definition is in effect,” stated the office of Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.
Hoeven’s statement placed blame on “President Biden’s continued regulatory onslaught.”
“Industries across the nation, including agriculture and energy producers, need regulatory relief in order to cost-effectively feed and power the nation,” Hoeven said. “Instead, the Biden administration continues to infringe on state regulatory authority and create uncertainty with this WOTUS rule, advancing a new rule without public input.”
Although the federal district court injunction currently applies to North Dakota, Hoeven warned that “millions of small businesses will bear the burden of this costly rule as the matter is again decided in court.”
Michael S. Regan is the EPA’s administrator. In a statement shared by morningagclips.com, Regan noted that the EPA and U.S. Department of the Army have obligations to fulfill.
“We’ve moved quickly to finalize amendments to the definition of ‘waters of the United States’ to provide a clear path forward that adheres to the Supreme Court’s ruling,” Regan said. “EPA will never waver from our responsibility to ensure clean water for all. Moving forward, we will do everything we can with our existing authorities and resources to help communities, states, and Tribes protect the clean water upon which we all depend.”
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., is a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. According to Cramer, the final WOTUS rule “declines to define the ‘relatively permanent’ standard.” It also “subverts the standard notice and comment procedure for rule making.”
“The Supreme Court’s Sackett v. EPA decision was one of the most prescriptive, unambiguous decisions written,” Cramer said. “It is baffling how the Biden administration could take something so clear and muddy the waters by grasping for authority they do not have. Let it go.”
Following the Sackett v. EPA decision, Cramer’s office stated, the senator sent a letter with his feelings.
“(He called) on the Biden administration to provide a ‘clear and swift change in administrative direction’ regarding the pending WOTUS rule to adhere to the Supreme Court’s ruling,” Cramer’s office stated.
Prior to that, in April 2022, Cramer was among more than 200 members of the Senate and House of Representatives who filed an amicus brief supporting Sackett v. EPA petitioners.
“Additionally, in February 2022, Sen. Cramer and his Republican EPW colleagues sent a letter requesting the Biden administration halt its plans to finalize WOTUS until the Supreme Court decided Sackett v. EPA,” Cramer’s office stated. “Weeks earlier, he joined a related effort alongside Senator John Thune, R-S.D.”
Farm Journal reported that EPA is planning to host events to communicate WOTUS changes.
“To kick start the conversation, the agency scheduled a public webinar on Sept. 12, when it will outline the latest WOTUS revisions,” Farm Journal reported.