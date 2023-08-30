Hoeven, Cramer opposed to new WOTUS definition

Two primary changes were made under the new WOTUS rule. They include clarification that wetlands protected under the Clean Water Act must have a continuous surface connection to navigable waterways and removal of the 'significant nexus' test. This was used to determine whether there was a connection between small and large bodies of water.

 Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

The Environmental Protection Agency’s final rule revising its Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) definition under the Clean Water Act is being jeered by individuals including North Dakota’s two U.S. senators.

