Holiday events coming to Hankinson

Christmas cheer is coming to Hankinson with new events meant to fill the hole left by traditional Hankinson holiday events postponed or canceled by COVID-19.
The Hankinson Commercial Club is hosting a Christmas decoration contest. The first place winner will receive 75 Hankinson bucks, second place will receive 25 Hankinson bucks.
Hankinson bucks can be used at any business that’s a member of the Hankinson Commercial Club.
“Basically we were just trying to encourage our community residents and businesses to do some extra decorating this year with holiday lights and decorations. Looking for ways to celebrate the holiday season as a community, as you know we don’t have a holiday train this year,” Commercial Club Member DeeAnn Bilben said.
The contest will be broken up into two categories: business and residential.
Bilben said the commercial club is hoping to get volunteers from Lidgerwood to help judge the event.
Judging will occur from Dec. 15-21 and winners will be announced Dec. 23.
“I know when my kids were little that it was a tradition for us every year to go out for a drive during the holiday season and look at Christmas lights … we’re just trying to bring that back,” Bilben said.
A Santa letter drop box will also be placed on main street in Hankinson. Letters with a return address and dropped before Dec. 18 will receive a letter from Santa.
A holiday lights parade will also occur on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m. The parade will begin on highway 11 and eventually head north down main street. Bilben said here is no need to pre-register for the parade.
