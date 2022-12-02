Holiday Train headed our way

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is making its way across Canada and the United States again this year. A few weeks ago, Nov. 22, the train departed from Montreal. As it makes its way west, it will be stopping in all kinds of cities.
The train has already been to Montreal, Detroit and Chicago. On Friday, Dec. 16, the Holiday Train will share its celebrations with Hankinson, North Dakota as well.
The train will be in Hankinson from 6:30-7:15 p.m., with the majority of activities starting at 6:45 p.m. While it is here, visitors will have the chance to enjoy musical performances by Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. These two singer-songwriters are traveling with the train for a portion of its journey, performing in every town they stop in.
Leading up to the visit from the Holiday Train, Hankinson will get another visitor. Santa Claus is scheduled to be in town from 4:30-6:15 p.m, in order to entertain young ones and double check his lists in Hankinson.
While you are out talking to Santa and getting ready for the train to stop, enjoy some chili, chicken noodle soup and hot cocoa at the Hankinson Community Center. Food will be served from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Guests will be provided the opportunity to donate to local food banks in the spirit of Christmas.