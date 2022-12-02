Holiday Train headed our way
During the Holiday Train's 2019 area stop, Hankinson celebrated with a fireworks show and musical performances. 

 News Monitor files

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is making its way across Canada and the United States again this year. A few weeks ago, Nov. 22, the train departed from Montreal. As it makes its way west, it will be stopping in all kinds of cities.

The train has already been to Montreal, Detroit and Chicago. On Friday, Dec. 16, the Holiday Train will share its celebrations with Hankinson, North Dakota as well.



