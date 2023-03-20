Some veterans never get the chance to see how much their country appreciates them. While monuments are built, many veterans are unable to travel to these sites. The Honor Flight works to make sure veterans are able to visit Washington D.C. and those monuments in person.
“It was fantastic. I have been to the Washington D.C. twice, but to go with a bunch of veterans, it was a whole new experience that I had not expected,” said Merle Rubish, a veteran who participated in the 2022 Honor Flight from North Dakota.
Rubish, volunteers, supporters and many other veterans, came out to Hankinson, Saturday, March 18, for the second-ever Hankinson Honor Flight Bingo Night. The event was held to raise money for the Honor Flight and to send local veterans to D.C.
“It is to raise money for the Honor Flight trips this year. We have two coming up and each one is about $215,000 so we are just trying to get ahead of the game and get some money collected to send veterans to D.C.,” Honor Flight volunteer Jane Matejcek said.
While last year’s event was in December, this year the Honor Flight wasn’t able to get the space booked — so they decided to plan for St.Patrick’s day. The hall was decorated and hundreds attended wearing green to support the organization.
“I think it is great. In a small community like this, you couldn’t ask for better,” Matejcek said.
Over 300 people came out to participate in the bingo night and to support the organization. As part of the night, guests were served a fresh meatball and gravy meal from Hot Cakes Cafe in Hankinson.
Guests were also able to participate in a silent auction which featured items like a Carson Wentz figure, posters and a wine basket. The majority of these items were donated.
At the bingo night, some of the veterans who were selected for this year’s Honor Flights, were announced.
“I am truly honored. I have been on the list for three or four years and now I am finally going to get to take advantage of it,” local veteran Lyle Prochnow said.
Prochnow served in the United States army during the Vietnam war and was stationed by the DMZ. He looks forward to seeing the Arlington Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Another Veteran, Dennis Skjordal from Fargo, served in the army during the Vietnam War when he was stationed in Italy. Skjordal was the mechanic for the first ever drone aircraft the United States Military used. He has been able to see traveling monuments, but has never gotten to see any in D.C.
“It is amazing how organized they are and what they are doing, and the money they are raising for the Honor Flight. I can’t believe what's going on,” Skjordal said.
Prochnow and Skjordal will be joined by other veterans in their trip to D.C. this summer where they will have the opportunity to see how appreciated they are.