Some veterans never get the chance to see how much their country appreciates them. While monuments are built, many veterans are unable to travel to these sites. The Honor Flight works to make sure veterans are able to visit Washington D.C. and those monuments in person.

“It was fantastic. I have been to the Washington D.C. twice, but to go with a bunch of veterans, it was a whole new experience that I had not expected,” said Merle Rubish, a veteran who participated in the 2022 Honor Flight from North Dakota.



