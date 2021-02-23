House Bill 1415 fails in House 9-85

House Bill 1415 failed 9-85 in the House on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The bill would have given terminally ill North Dakotans the option of physician-assisted suicide.
Had the bill succeeded in both the House and Senate, North Dakota would have joined the ranks of Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Hawaii, Montana, Maine, New Jersey, Washington D.C., Hawaii and Vermont.
The North Dakota bill closely mirrored the Death With Dignity Act in Oregon, which was the first state to adopt such a law in 1997, Rep. Pamela Anderson (D-NPL, D41) said.
“Maine was just the last one (to adopt a physician-assisted suicide law). According to the legislative counsel, they’re pretty much all the same, modeled off of Oregon. So that’s really what my bill was,” Anderson said.
Anderson introduced the bill when one of her constituents requested it.
The bill would have allowed patients 18 years or older with a terminal disease, resulting in death within six months, to consent to medically assisted suicide.
Physician-assisted suicide would require two oral requests from the patient at least 15 days apart and one final written request 48 hours prior to the medication being prescribed. During final consent, two witnesses would need to be present. One witness must not be associated with the patient’s care facility, family member by blood or law, or beneficiary of the patient’s estate. No one other than the patient could make the decision to end their life.
Former Democratic-NPL chairman Mark Schneider gave a speech to the House Human Services Committee in favor of the bill on Feb. 1.
“I appear before you with a simple preface, that no one can speak to dying with dignity more credibly than someone who is dying. I fill that bill, I am dying,” Schneider said to lawmakers.
Schnieder was diagnosed with urothelial cancer in November 2019. Surgery wasn’t an option and chemotherapy and immunotherapy were ineffective, he said.
He said he’s on a new chemotherapy medication that has extended his quality of life, but he has experienced a number of side effects such as mouth sores and hair loss.
“In the past I have experienced and sustained severe lengths of pain. If I didn’t reach a level 10, I hope never to see it,” he said.
He continued, saying those in his position should have the option to determine when enough is enough.
“The end game, which is inevitable, presents me and those like me with the prospect of unbearable pain and deterioration and the certain loss of physical and mental functions that will render me an empty shadow of my former self. The quality of life then: impossible,” he said.
The bill drew strong opposition from lawmakers and religious groups alike.
Christopher Dodson is the executive director of the North Dakota Catholic Conference. The North Dakota Catholic Conference was formed in 1970 by the Roman Catholic bishops of North Dakota.
Catholic bishops of the state work together on public policy matters for the well-being of the church and North Dakota citizens, according to the organization’s website.
“We were pleased to see it fail and that the legislature overwhelmingly rejected assisted suicide and by doing so, showed support for all segments of our population,” Dodson said.
He said it undermines efforts to fight suicide overall and that every life is worthy of protection.
“Primarily it is just unacceptable for our society to allow assisting suicide. It furthers the culture of death. It abandons a certain segment of our society and leaves them in their pain and suffering rather than responding to it,” Dodson said.
Rather than provide physician-assisted suicide, Dodson suggested improvements to community care, hospice, palliative care and pain management.
One concern Dodson had with the bill was that it had no requirement a person be in pain or be suffering in any way.
Among the no votes on the bill were State Reps. Ertelt (R-D26) and Skroch (R-D26).
“One of the main reasons why we felt it was so important to send this message is because of what is happening nationwide right now with all of the pandemic anxiety that’s going on and suicide rates going up...” Skroch said.
Skroch said she doesn’t advocate assisted suicide but said it’s not her position to extend life unreasonably in situations where a patient is being kept alive by a ventilator or other medical equipment.
“The difference is it’s a very, very slippery slope when you start legalizing suicide and very quickly becomes actively assisted euthanasia, which has happened in every country that began with the same arguments that were described in this bill,” she said.
Anderson refuted some of the claims made by opponents of the bill during a speech on the House floor on Feb. 16,
“First I want to tell you what this bill is not, it is not about euthanasia, it is not about teenage suicide, it’s not about killing children in Belgium and the Netherlands, it is not about Alzheimer’s or any dementia diagnosis, it’s not a bill about religion,” Anderson said.
She added that people are not afraid of dying, rather, they’re afraid of losing their autonomy, dignity and mental and physical faculties.
A 2018 Gallup Poll found 72 percent of Americans believe doctors should be able to help terminally ill patients die.
Anderson said although the bill is now dead, she anticipates bringing it back next session while fixing some flaws in the failed bill.
“I will tell people, ‘ok, I have stage four cancer, I’m dying. How does that personally affect any one of you sitting in this chamber?’” Anderson said as an example. “It doesn’t, it’s not your business, it’s my business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.