House fire breaks out in Hankinson

Fire crews responded to a house fire at 211 1st St. NE in Hankinson Wednesday, Feb. 10 at approximately 8:52 p.m.
One male homeowner was inside the home when the fire began, but safely exited the home. No injuries were reported, according to a press release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Richland County Emergency Management, Hankinson Ambulance and Hankinson and Lidgerwood Fire Departments responded to the fire.
The fire is under investigation by the Hankinson Fire Department.
