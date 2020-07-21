How auto dealerships are handling the pandemic

COVID-19 has hurt the profit margins of some businesses, including car dealerships.
Brent Wolfe, president and salesperson at Wolfe Ford Inc. in Lidgerwood, saw a downturn in sales from March to May. Wolfe experienced the effects of business dwindling, but as people have become accustomed quarantine fatigue, they are becoming more relaxed in their day-to-day lives.
Wolfe Ford and many other businesses felt the economic strain of the virus.
“It’s just starting to get back to normal now. Nobody was coming out because of the stuff that was going on,” Wolfe said.
The business maintained its full staff during COVID-19, but instituted a regimen of sanitation and social distancing.
“We didn’t fire anybody or anything like that, so that part we were very fortunate,” Wolfe said. “We had reduced hours, but we kept everyone on payroll and we just reduced our hours.”
“We sanitized everything and some people came in with masks,” Wolfe said. “Some of them didn’t. We just tried to keep our six feet distance and try to sell a car.”
Wolfe Ford Inc. was affected by the peak of the quarantine, setting new hours for employees, scheduling appointments for test drives and making sure that employees were safe.
“Each month was a little different, March was really bad,” Wolfe said. “June was back to normal or a little better.”
With each passing month their were upticks in business as people became less afraid of the virus and ready to leave their homes despite the looming risk of the pandemic.
Wolfe Ford Inc. was hit hard during the early stages of the coronavirus.
“I would say, probably for March, April and May, I would say we lost over half of our sales,” Wolfe said. “We were down 50 percent probably.”
Now business is starting to pick up despite the pandemic.
“Last month we were probably back to where we were,” Wolfe said. “So hopefully July continues.”
Masks seem to have become less of a priority for people who enter the establishment, Wolfe sees some people wear them and others who don’t. Now during test drives the staff doesn’t typically go with the customer due to social distancing, “unless they definitely want us to,” Wolfe said.
Uncertainty about the future of the business looms over Wolfe Ford Inc., as non-essential businesses are being shut down in some states.
“If it hits again, I don’t know if people are going to say the heck with it, do the normal thing or if it’s going to go back to the way it was in March and April,” he said.
Now the dealership has returned to normal hours and, the showroom didn’t close during the height of of fear from March to May COVID-19.
JJ’s Outpost Motors of Wyndmere also felt the crunch of COVID-19. Owner John Jacob Cooper said that the coronavirus affected sales this spring.
“Normally a third of sales happen in the spring, a third in the fall and the other third is the rest of the year,” Cooper said.
Cooper felt the sting of downward sales in the spring as customers shied away from entering businesses, entering retail stores or restaurants. This was at the peak of customer fear between March through May.
“I had a few car sales in the middle of that, but not like it normally is,” Cooper said. “So through April-May sales are usually pretty good and this year they were not at all.”
The majority of sales that Cooper has had during the pandemic came from recreational vehicles such as four-wheelers and jet skis, which has improved sales for his business.
During the COVID-19 outbreak Cooper sold an estimated eight cars and during a regular season would sell at least double that, he said.
Cooper said he has been forced to mark prices down to help the business in these uncertain times when people are adjusting to a period in American history that has been unprecedented.
Despite the pandemic Wolfe and Cooper remain optimistic that sales will continue or expand.
