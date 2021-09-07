How communities can commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 (copy)

It’s been 20 years since the terrorist group Al-Qaeda coordinated a series of four terrorist attacks against the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. The attacks claimed the lives of more than 2,900 individuals, making them the deadliest terrorist attacks in world history.
Despite the tragic loss of life on 9-11, millions of people also drew inspiration from the efforts of heroic first responders who did anything they could to get people to safety. Many of those first responders perished while saving countless lives, and thousands more have suffered long-term health problems related to the attacks. This fall, communities can come together to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9-11 in recognition of both the lives lost and the sacrifices made by first responders and their families.
• Read the names of locals who lost their lives due to 9-11. The terrorists behind 9-11 hijacked four planes on the morning of that fateful day. Those planes departed from airports on the east coast of the United States, but communities across the country and even the globe were affected by the attacks and their aftermath. Communities can commemorate their fallen heroes by reading aloud the names of those who lost their lives in relation to 9-11. That can include community members who lost their lives during the attacks and first responders who perished during the immediate response to the attacks or due to long-term health complications resulting from their participation in the response.
• Honor local military personnel. The War in Afghanistan began shortly after Sept. 11 as a joint effort on the part of the United States and its allies to drive the Taliban from power and deny the terrorists responsible for 9/11 a place to safely operate. The war was the longest war in U.S. history. As of May 2021, the U.S. Defense Department reported more than 2,300 American troops had lost their lives and nearly 21,000 had been wounded during the war. Communities can acknowledge these losses when commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9-11 and make a concerted effort to thank military members and their families for their sacrifices in the 20 years since the war began.
• Honor current first responders. Many men and women who continue to work as policemen, firemen, EMTs, nurses and doctors participated in the response to 9-11 20 years ago. A walk of honor or another type of public recognition of their efforts can be incorporated into local events to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9-11. Communities also can invite first responders who were not part of the 9-11 response to participate in these events, as their efforts to keep their communities safe are worthy of recognition as well. The terrorists attacks on 9-11 took place 20 years ago. Communities can commemorate that anniversary by honoring the fallen heroes and the men and women who continue to work to make their towns and cities safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.