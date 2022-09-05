New phone system, who’s this?
Business Manager Kalie Harbison takes a phone call on our new Dialpad phone systems. 

 Colton Rasanen-Fryar • Daily News

Change can be a terrifying and uncertain thing. Especially when that change includes an update to a phone system that has been the same for as long as any of us can remember.

Beginning early last week, Wahpeton Daily News and News Monitor implemented a new phone system using Dialpad, a communication tool that allows business integration we’ve never seen at our office before. Each of us now have our own direct line with access to voicemail transcriptions, options for texting through the Dialpad app and an increased control of settings we couldn’t have dreamed of just one month ago.



