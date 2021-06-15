Hubrig places 35th in state golf meet

Golf runs in the Hubrig family, which makes it no surprise that Hankinson freshman Parker Hubrig placed 35th at the state Class B golf meet held June 1-2.
“It was cool. It’s cool to see all the different schools there and how good the competition is in North Dakota,” Hubrig said.
Hubrig golfed a 79 in the first round and 86 in the second round for a total score of 165. Bottineau’s Jaden McCloud won the tournament with a score of 70 in the first round and 67 in the second round for a total score of 137.
It was Hubrig’s third year on the Hankinson-Lidgerwood boys varsity golf team, but he’s been golfing for far longer.
“(I’ve played golf) ever since I could walk. My whole family golfs and my sister won state as a 10th grader,” Hubrig said.
Hubrig’s sister, Kaitlyn Hubrig, won the girls Class B state meet in 2015.
“It’s just fun. You can go out there and just relax for two and a half hours and play with some friends and enjoy the weather,” Parker Hubrig said.
Parker Hubrig reflected on his season, saying he had hoped for a better outcome, but couldn’t complain since he did make it to the state golf meet.
Hankinson-Lidgerwood Boys Golf Coach Bruce Stein was impressed with Parker Hubrig’s freshman season, often recognizing him for having a great swing in athlete of the week submissions.
“As a freshman he has proven to be one of the better golfers in the area. He has a beautiful swing and he consistently scores well,” Stein previously said.
Stein said Parker Hubrig’s performance at state was great, espeically given it was the freshman’s first time.
This was Stein’s final year of coaching for the Hankinson-Lidgerwood boys golf team, he said the next coach will enjoy their time with Parker Hubrig, as he did.
“He’s got three solid years ahead of him … he really enjoys the game of golf and works at it very hard,” Stein said.
Next season, Parker wants to continue his ascent in the North Dakota high school golf competition.
“I would like to get somewhere, in the top 15 of the top 20 in the state next year and one of the top two or three in the region,” Parker Hubrig said.
