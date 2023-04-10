For many in Richland County, Easter weekend means family coming home, big meals and of course, egg hunts. While these usually take place outside, a few feet of snow stood in between an outdoor hunt and the people of Richland County.

“It is always down a little bit when we have it inside instead of outside. Still, everyone who came out had a great time,” said Julie Falk, director of Teens for Life in Hankinson.



Tags