For many in Richland County, Easter weekend means family coming home, big meals and of course, egg hunts. While these usually take place outside, a few feet of snow stood in between an outdoor hunt and the people of Richland County.
“It is always down a little bit when we have it inside instead of outside. Still, everyone who came out had a great time,” said Julie Falk, director of Teens for Life in Hankinson.
Teens for Life hosted their annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 8. The organization has been putting it on yearly as a way to raise money and awareness.
The Hankinson egg hunt hosted around 130 children who were separated by age group in order to let each one take their time finding eggs. In total, the Hankinson egg hunt had around 5,000 eggs that were found. Each egg was filled by one of 18 volunteers from Hankinson Teens for Life.
With the event taking place indoors, things had to be done a little differently. When it is outdoors, areas of the park are marked off for different age groups, but indoors children have to wait their turn.
“You say go and every egg is picked up within two minutes. It takes a little more organization. The zero to two age group goes first then you clear the floor, three to four and clear floor, Five to seven, eight to ten. Everyone was patient and cooperated well,” Falk said.
In Wyndmere, the city park board hosted their egg hunt. With a packed gym, Wyndmere children got to search for treat filled eggs and get door prizes.
“We did a signup for kids that were interested and we made sure we had enough door prizes. Then we drew names and made sure everybody got some eggs. No kid went home empty handed,” organizer Denise Vosberg said.
Both egg hunts were put on through donations from the community. Local businesses and organizations helped to make sure enough eggs, candy and prizes were available for children who participated.
“It is just so great that so many businesses support them (Teens for Life) otherwise this wouldn’t be possible. We receive so many donations from the community to make sure you have prizes for each age group,” Falk said.
Community events like these rely on the help of the community, and in turn help to bring the community together.
“What is great about it is everyone comes together and works hard and accomplishes a goal. A lot of people have relatives, sons, daughters and grandchildren, home for the weekend and this gives them something to do,” Falk said.
In Wyndmere, community events help to give the community something to look forward to each year. By keeping folks active they are able to keep the community together.
“For me, events like this are great because we don’t have much in the way of community events anymore. There are not a lot of things and I want to do more, and the park board too. We want to do what we can do for the kids,” Vosberg said.
With Easter 2023 done, these groups, and others like them, will go back into their communities to continue working to make their respective towns as great as they can be.