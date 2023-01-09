Wyndmere public school held a special meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 4, regarding the hiring of an interim superintendent after former Superintendent Anthony Morrison resigned Dec. 27.
Morrison’s resignation came after a decision by the school board to buy out his contract, according to school board president Chris Busche. Morrison had previously submitted resignation for the end of the school year.
At the meeting, the school board met with another former superintendent, Rick Jacobson, who had previously served as superintendent of Wyndmere and recently retired from his position as superintendent in Wahpeton.
“Fully understanding his experience he would be able to guide us through it for the remainder of the time,” Busche said
An offer was made to Jacobson to serve as superintendent until the end of the school year. Busche noted that if a permanent superintendent was found before that time, then the contract with Jacobson would end.
“If we find a candidate before the end of the school year, and they aren’t under contract somewhere else, that would end the interim. But it is highly unlikely we would find someone not under contract right now,” Busche said.
Jacobson accepted the offer and his time leading Wyndmere began Monday, Jan. 9.
With the current contract, the interim superintendent will work in Wyndmere three days a week. Two days per week he can work remotely.
“We are fortunate to have his skill while we look for our long-term superintendent,” Busche said.
Prior to Jacobson’s acceptance, elementary school principal Mikal Kern and high school principal Scott Strenge were fulfilling superintendent duties while the search took place.
“It is not ideal but they are administrators. They do handle things whenever the superintendent is out. They have been able to pick up that slack,” Busche said.
They are responsible for all standard superintendent duties though Busche expects calling school off due to weather to be handled by the school’s transportation supervisor due to Jacobson’s location of residence.
The school’s current search for a superintendent, which began after Morrison initially announced his resignation this fall, has been progressing as normal. The deadline for applications will be Tuesday, Jan. 10. At this time the school board will review applications and select a new superintendent.
Former superintendent Morrison had begun working at Wyndmere two years ago in July of 2021.