Wildfire season is officially upon us as thick, stinky smoke made its way across eastern North Dakota last week. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming fire season.
Wildfire smoke from Northern Canada, Oregon, Wyoming and western Montana suffocated Richland County on Thursday, July 29 and Friday, July 30. Lesser quantities of smoke also lingered over the weekend. Monitoring of air quality found that Richland County’s air quality was deemed “very unhealthy” over the course of Thursday and Friday.
The biggest danger wildfire smoke poses is the inhalation of fine particles, which can be particularly harmful to individuals with chronic obtrusive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma or other respiratory conditions.
“Wildfire smoke contains a number of different compounds. At high concentrations, these compounds can be harmful to our health. Fine particulate matter is a major component of smoke. It can travel long distances, and can move deeply into the lungs when we breathe,” according to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality website.
The easiest way to protect yourself from harmful particles is what you’ve been doing for the past year and a half: mask up.
The department of environmental quality recommends a N95 NIOSH approved respirator mask.
“Ordinary dust masks and surgical masks will not remove fine particulate. Look for N95 or better,” the department’s website said.
The department recommends staying indoors in an air conditioned room during high particle smoke events.
The Centers for Disease Control has tips for keeping yourself safe from wildfire smoke:
• Pay attention to local air quality reports
• Pay attention to visibility guides if they’re available
• If told to stay indoors, stay indoors and keep indoor air clean
• Use an air filter
• Do not add to indoor pollution by smoking, etc.
• Consult your doctor if you have medical conditions that could be exacerbated by wildfire smoke
Wildfire season does not have a particular start date, but fires typically begin in July and can last until December.
As of Thursday, July 29, there are 82 large wildfires which have burned 1.69 million acres across 13 states. Idaho and Montana currently have the most large wildfires with 20 each, according to the National Interagency Fire Center website.
During the 2020 wildfire season, there were a total of 52,113 wildfires in the U.S. that burned more than 8.88 million acres.
“This is approximately 2.3 million more acres burned than the 10-year average and almost double the acreage burned in the 2019 season,” according to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy website.
In Canada, there were 263 uncontrolled wildfires as of Thursday, July 29, according to the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System website.
Extremely dry conditions in the western U.S. and Canada have caused several states and provinces to issue warnings that this year’s fire season could be worse than last years.
Wildfire smoke like last week could become a regular fixture of the next couple months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.