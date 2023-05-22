Janet Dotzenrod receives 100th birthday party

Janet Dotzenrod, seated, center, shares a photo with her grandchildren. It was taken during Dotzenrod's 100th birthday party Saturday, May 20 in Wahpeton.

 Photos Courtesy Ashley Gerner

Janet Dotzenrod’s family is blessed to be able to celebrate having the 100-year-old in their lives, her son Joel said.

The Dotzenrod family and Janet’s friends gathered Saturday, May 20 for her birthday party at Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton. Janet’s celebration came two days after her milestone birthday.

Janet Dotzenrod receives 100th birthday party

Guests like Irene Hager, right, enjoyed sharing and making memories with Dotzenrod.


Tags