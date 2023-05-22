Janet Dotzenrod receives 100th birthday party

Janet Dotzenrod’s family is blessed to be able to celebrate having the 100-year-old in their lives, her son Joel said.
The Dotzenrod family and Janet’s friends gathered Saturday, May 20 for her birthday party at Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton. Janet’s celebration came two days after her milestone birthday.
Guests warmly greeted Janet, sharing memories with her and fellow event participants. His mother’s life has played out amid some significant events, Joel Dotzenrod said.
“It’s been an entire life in this area,” he said. “She was born in Bismarck, but had relatives here. Her maiden name was Little. She had relatives here and moved out here with her family. Her oldest sister stayed back in Bismarck when the family moved to the Wyndmere area. That was 1939, when mom was about 16 years old.”
During Janet Little’s late teens, World War II began. Not long after, Janet decided to attend what is now named North Dakota State College of Science for her secretarial degree.
“My dad, Rudy, was also from Wyndmere. He lived there his entire life. He was in the Merchant Marines. He was discharged in March, not long after the war ended. When he got out, he and mom got married within a week. They’d been planning it for a long time,” Joel Dotzenrod said.
Rudy and Janet Dotzenrod were married for nearly 63 years until his death in February 2009. The couple was matched in more ways than one.
“Mom is the last one in her family,” Joel Dotzenrod said. “She had two sisters and a brother. She’s also the last Dotzenrod of her generation. Dad was the youngest of his family and mom was the youngest of her family.”
The Dotzenrods were special members of their community. Joy Rickert, now Wahpeton, recalled moving to Wyndmere, North Dakota, in 2005. She befriended Janet and Rudy Dotzenrod at the local Methodist church. The couple invited Rickert to their pew and it began a longtime bond.
Virginia Goerger, Wyndmere, was also one of Saturday’s party guests. More than 30 years ago, the Bagg Bonanza Farm outside Mooreton, North Dakota, began its new life as a Southern Red River Valley attraction. The Dotzenrods were there at the beginning.
“They, along with my husband David, were part of the beginning restoration,” Goerger said. “Janet and I were the first tour guides in 1990 and we continued together for several years. They sponsored the first building that was restored, that first machine shop, and we have a lot of the equipment in the shop to this day. They also restored the blacksmith shop, furnishing it. They and their family have been a big part of the Bagg Farm and I really wanted to give a tribute to them. They are an important part of our history.”
Janet and Rudy Dotzenrod raised four children: Paul, Joel, Betty and Laurie.
“Many people are familiar with Paul’s Electric in Wyndmere,” Joel Dotzenrod said. “That was his business and now his son-in-law does that. Then there was me, and Betty was a couple of years younger. She passed away from breast cancer about 12-14 years ago. My youngest sister Laurie is about 10 years younger than me. She’s visiting from California. She’s a schoolteacher in Lodi.”
Janet Dotzenrod put her own education to use in many ways. She worked in Lidgerwood’s bank, as a secretary for the longtime family business Dotzenrod Implement and alongside Rudy as the bookkeeper for his gun business.
“He bought, sold and traded guns. Dad got a federal firearms license in ’62. Of course, when you’re in that business, you need meticulous records. Mom was meticulous about keeping perfect records,” Joel Dotzenrod said.
The proudest moments of Janet Dotzenrod’s life, Joel said, have involved her family.
“It’s been watching her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids grow up and mature into responsible, good people,” he said.
Joel Dotzenrod and Rickert both admitted that Janet Dotzenrod is not the kind of person who likes a lot of attention. Joel joked that he convinced Janet to have Saturday’s party because two hours out of a 100-years-and-counting life isn’t a huge time commitment.
“When she gets home tonight, she’s going to realize what this all means and how much she means to people,” Rickert said. “She’s so humble. She’ll be able to reflect on the party and know that it’s for her.”
It is not completely easy to live life as a 100-year-old. Joel Dotzenrod and all of Janet’s friends and family are glad that she is almost entirely healthy. The biggest quality of life obstacle is her declining eyesight.
“She has all of her mental faculties,” he said. “She’s sharp. She loves following the Vikings, the Bison’s football and basketball. Her problem that she’s struggling with now is that she has macular degeneration.”
Janet Dotzenrod currently lives at Twin Town Villa, Breckenridge, Minnesota. By Joel Dotzenrod’s estimate, Janet’s lived there longer than any other resident. Twin Town Villa is a wonderful place, one he would recommend to anybody, he said. The only problem with Janet being a such a longtime resident, he said, is that she has outlived several of her friends.
“But she’s doing well and we’re so blessed as a family to be able to have her and have her in such good physical and mental shape. It’s a real joy for us and we cherish every minute,” Joel Dotzenrod said.