Jeff Campbell receives Quilt of Valor

Clockwise from front center, Jeff Campbell, wife Mary, sister-in-law Kelly, brother Tim, son David and grandson Luke.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • News Monitor

Jeff Campbell, a U.S. Army veteran from Fairmount, North Dakota, received his Quilt of Valor Sunday, May 21 in Wahpeton. The event took place in front of the Richland County Courthouse’s veterans monument.

Campbell, who graduated from North Dakota State College of Science with a degree in nursing, enlisted in the Army in April 1968. His military history includes serving as a medic during tours in the Vietnam and Persian Gulf wars, from 1968-1971 and 1990-91.

'I appreciate and am honored that I was selected to have this present,' Jeff Campbell said. 'It means a lot.'


