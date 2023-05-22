Jeff Campbell receives Quilt of Valor

Jeff Campbell, a U.S. Army veteran from Fairmount, N.D., received his Quilt of Valor Sunday, May 21 in Wahpeton. The event took place in front of the Richland County Courthouse’s veterans monument. Clockwise from front center, Jeff Campbell, wife Mary, sister-in-law Kelly, brother Tim, son David and grandson Luke.
Jeff Campbell, a U.S. Army veteran from Fairmount, North Dakota, received his Quilt of Valor Sunday, May 21 in Wahpeton. The event took place in front of the Richland County Courthouse’s veterans monument.
Campbell, who graduated from North Dakota State College of Science with a degree in nursing, enlisted in the Army in April 1968. His military history includes serving as a medic during tours in the Vietnam and Persian Gulf wars, from 1968-1971 and 1990-91.
“Jeff was newly-married (in 1968) and said that when he was about to go to basic training, he found out he was going to be a father,” said Kristie Berg, a member of the Red River Quilters, the local Quilts of Valor chapter. “Jeff did basic training for two months at Fort Lewis in Washington. Later, he was stationed at Fort Belvoir in Virginia.”
Between his wartime experiences, Campbell remained in the Army Reserve based in Fargo. His career also included working with Veterans Affairs (VA).
“Jeff retired in 1992 as an E-8 First Sergeant,” Berg said. “He states that he saw a lot of death. He kept in touch with one comrade. They seemed to understand what war meant to them.”
Campbell’s wartime service earned him several medals including the Air Medal and the Bronze Star. In 1991, he was one of only two Americans who received the Arabic Commendation Medal, which was written in Arabic.
“Jeff served with 28 combat assault landing zones while taking out the wounded and the fatalities. He is a lifetime member of the American Legion, VFW and AMVETS. Jeff is married to his wife Mary and has two sons and five grandchildren. Thank you for your service, Jeff,” Berg said.
Sunday’s ceremony was attended by Jeff and Mary Campbell, Jeff’s brother Tim and his wife Kelly and Jeff’s son David and his son Luke. Jeff also said a few words of thanks.
“I appreciate and am honored that I was selected to have this present,” he said. “It means a lot.”
Red River Quilters members attending Sunday’s ceremony included Berg, Ginny Buck, Sue Hendrickson and Cindy Selstedt. Speaking on behalf of her fellow grateful Americans, Selstedt shared the history and meaning of the Quilts of Valor.
“This quilt says thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation. In 2003, Catherine Roberts, Quilts of Valor Foundation founder, created a concept that formed our mission statement: to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor,” Selstedt said.
A Quilt of Valor means that service to America is honored. It is an expression of gratitude.
“(This is) meant to thank you for the sacrifice you made on behalf of the American people and your knowledge that freedom is never free,” Selstedt said. “We honor you for leaving all that you held dear to serve, whether in times of crisis or in times of peace.”
For 20 years, Quilts of Valor have existed with three meaningful layers.
“The top layer represents the community and individuals brought together to piece it. The bating layer represents warmth, comfort, peace and healing. The backing represents strength and supports all the layers. On the back, you’ll find the label letting you know who was involved in making this quilt for you. May your Quilt of Valor be a healing and a comfort for you for your service and sacrifice. Thank you so much for everything you’ve done for our country,” Selstedt said.