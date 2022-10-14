Kids need care

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many households decided to cut back to one income in order to take care of their children. Since then, many parents have rejoined the workforce, taking up jobs that were opened during the pandemic. Because of this, unemployment is low throughout the United States. Currently, there are nearly two jobs available for every adult looking for a job.
As people return to work, the need for child care has increased. The current labor shortage has been felt heavily in the child care industry. According to a report by Child Care Aware, some parents are spending upwards of 10% of their income on child care, with single parents spending around 35%. The same report stated that child care costs in the midwest can be up to $11,000 more than tuition at an instate college for the same duration of service, when accounting for multiple child families.
“Our main thing was there were a lot of in-home daycares in town. Then all of a sudden due to COVID or due to wanting to take positions somewhere else, they closed. That really opened up the gap in daycare. It’s been missing. It seems like those few in-home daycares were really covering what we needed, with them closing a lot of people have been more vocal about the need,” Wyndmere Community Development Corporation President Suzanna Kuchera said.
Wyndmere is experiencing a child care drought. During the pandemic, multiple in-house daycare providers closed their doors. There is only one remaining child care provider in the community. This provider, an individual who declined to be identified, has reached her maximum capacity of 11 children.
“I’m a lucky one. I got a spot at the one in town. But she can’t take any more in. If I have any more children,” Wyndmere mother Jackie Bell said.
Bell has one child around one-and-a-half years old. She estimates that her child spends nearly eight hours a day in childcare.
While Bell was able to find a location in Wyndmere, other parents have had to travel out of town for the same service. Centers in Lidgerwood, Mooreton, Milnor, Hankinson and other surrounding areas are filling up with Wyndmere children, which some fear may push the children to attend school in those areas.
“We want to keep kiddos and families in Wyndmere. We want to be able to provide the amenities that keeps people here and keeps people moving here,” Kuchera said.
There is no exact tally on the number of children who require child care in town, though looking at enrollment numbers at Wyndmere Public School, grades 1-6 have an average enrollment of 20.84 children a year. If this trend continues, that means current child care services in town aren’t able to support a full year’s worth of children, let alone multiple years of children before school age.
In order to combat the decline in child care services, the Wyndmere CDC hosted a Wednesday, Oct. 12 meeting to help come up with ideas and get a solution in motion.
“We don’t want to be in charge of a daycare, but if we can help facilitate that and facilitate the community and give them the resources to make that happen we are all about that,” Kuchera said.
At the meeting, the CDC presented the results of a survey which they had distributed to the community. There were a total of 40 responses to the survey, with 27 stating that they anticipate a need for childcare in the near future.
Solutions to the child care issue could come in many different forms, according to Child Care Aware Start-Up Coordinator Brittany Kind, who spoke at the meeting. The simplest form of care available would be in-house child care, which could accommodate up to 11 children. The provider would only need to have a year’s worth of experience to be qualified.
Moving up, a 30-person child care provider would require more staff and plenty of experience, though no degree would be needed. A child care center could accommodate more, though it would require an educational background in child care.
The CDC began the process of forming a child care committee made up of local folks who want to see more child care become available to the community. Kuchera was one of the meeting attendants who volunteered for a position on the new committee.
For possible locations, the CDC considered looking at incentives regarding the new homes that are to be built in town, the old Methodist church which would require some repairs, or partnering with the school to create a program.
As of press time, no concrete plans have been made. The CDC is looking for members to join the committee for child care and hand the reins to that committee, acting as a supporting organization.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.