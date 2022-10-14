Kids need care
Levi Jones

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many households decided to cut back to one income in order to take care of their children. Since then, many parents have rejoined the workforce, taking up jobs that were opened during the pandemic. Because of this, unemployment is low throughout the United States. Currently, there are nearly two jobs available for every adult looking for a job.

As people return to work, the need for child care has increased. The current labor shortage has been felt heavily in the child care industry. According to a report by Child Care Aware, some parents are spending upwards of 10% of their income on child care, with single parents spending around 35%. The same report stated that child care costs in the midwest can be up to $11,000 more than tuition at an instate college for the same duration of service, when accounting for multiple child families.



